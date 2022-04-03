Domestic Travel Provisions Effective 2nd April 

The COVID-19 Task Force has issued circular letter number 16 of 2022 concerning the provisions for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These provisions were issued on 2nd April 2022 until further notice and have been signed by the Head of the Task Force for handling COVID-19, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, S.Sos., M.M.

Everyone who travels in private or public vehicles is responsible for their respective health and is subject to the applicable terms and conditions. This includes being required to use the PeduliLindungi application as a condition for traveling domestically.

COVID-19 test results

Depending on vaccine status, domestic travellers must present COVID-19 test results while taking air, sea, and land transportation modes using private or public vehicles, crossings, and intercity trains from and to regions throughout Indonesia.

No tests required

Those who have received a third dose of vaccination or the booster are not required to show a negative PCR or antigen test result.

Children aged six are exempted from vaccination provisions and are not required to show a negative PCR or antigen test result, but must travel with a travel companion who has complied with the provisions for vaccination.

PCR or antigen test results required

Domestic travellers who have received a second dose of vaccination must show a negative antigen test result whose sample is taken within 24 hours or a negative PCR test result whose sample is taken within 72 hours before departure.

Meanwhile, those who have only received the first dose of vaccination are required to show a negative PCR test result whose sample is taken within 72 hours before departure.

Travellers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that cause them to be unable to receive vaccinations must show negative PCR test results whose sample is taken within a maximum period of 72 hours before departure as a travel requirement as well as have a doctor’s certificate from any government hospital stating that the person concerned has not and/or cannot take the COVID-19 vaccination.