Minister of Transport Reveals Plans to Transform Kertajati Airport into Aviation Hub

The government is moving forward with plans to turn Kertajati Airport into an aviation hub, aiming to strengthen Indonesia’s aviation industry and reduce reliance on overseas aircraft services.

Indonesian Minister of Transport Dudy Purwagandhi has unveiled plans for Kertajati Airport in Majalengka, West Java, which will be utilised as a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

The announcement was made during the signing of the Master Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding between PT GMF AeroAsia, PT Bandarudara Internasional Jawa Barat, and the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (PPN/Bappenas). The government views the establishment of this integrated MRO facility as crucial for reducing airline operational costs and minimising reliance on aircraft maintenance services overseas. At present, around 46% of the national fleet is still undergoing maintenance abroad.

Purwagandhi stated that this project represents a government initiative to strengthen the national aviation industry. According to him, Kertajati Airport holds a strategic location and significant industrial potential.

In addition to the MRO facility, Kertajati Airport will also be developed into an Aeropark — a comprehensive ecosystem within the aviation sector. Purwagandhi’s ministry also plans to introduce additional facilities to maximise the airport’s potential.

“The MRO and Aeropark development plan is expected to be the foundation for technical independence and competitiveness of the national aviation industry,” said Purwagandhi in a written statement on Thursday, the 24th of April.

The proposed Kertajati Aircraft Maintenance Center (KAMC) is set to be constructed across 84.2 hectares and will form part of the larger Kertajati Aerocity, which spans 3,480 hectares. The aircraft maintenance facility will later be equipped with infrastructure to service both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

Addressing the currently sluggish commercial activity at Kertajati Airport, Purwagandhi mentioned that several innovative strategies would be trialled to increase traffic in the future.

“We continue to try several innovative strategies or improve special services such as Umrah flights, providing concessions for airlines with certain routes, and others,” he continued.

The Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, also expressed his support for the initiative. He remarked that, with the right orchestration, Kertajati Airport could evolve into an international-standard aerocity and integrate into the global aerospace industry ecosystem.

“If we can enter the global aerospace industry, Indonesia’s contribution in this sector will be even stronger,” Yudhoyono added.