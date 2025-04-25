Friday, 25 April 2025

Celebrate International Tuna Day at Arwana Restaurant with Chef on Tour with SIKI

by Indonesia Expat
Chef on Tour with SIKI

Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna Bali celebrates International Tuna Day with a one-night-only culinary collaboration featuring SIKI’s Chef Vincent and a menu dedicated to the ocean’s most prized catch.

In celebration of International Tuna Day on the 2nd of May 2025, Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali invites gourmands and epicureans alike to indulge in an extraordinary evening of culinary artistry through a Chef on Tour collaboration with SIKI, one of Bali’s rising stars in contemporary Japanese dining.

Set against the backdrop of Arwana’s iconic oceanfront dining destination, this exclusive, one-night-only event pays homage to one of the ocean’s most celebrated ingredients — tuna.

Celebrate International Tuna Day at Arwana Restaurant with Chef on Tour with SIKI

Renowned for its idyllic beachfront setting and commitment to refined seafood cuisine, Arwana is a destination for elevated dining in Bali. For this special occasion, Arwana joins forces with SIKI to present two distinctive menus: a curated à la carte selection and a six-course omakase experience, each celebrating the versatility and elegance of tuna.

Dishes such as Balinese Maguro Tartare, Kimizu Maguro Crispy Renkon, Tuna Tataki Salad, and Akami Nigiri SIKI Style will headline an evening dedicated to showcasing the beauty and versatility of this remarkable fish. The night’s creations reflect both Arwana’s dedication to sustainability and its passion for meaningful culinary storytelling.

Celebrate International Tuna Day at Arwana RestaurantAt the helm is Chef Vincent, whose culinary journey spans continents — from his roots in Hong Kong and formative years in Australia to his training at the esteemed Nobu. Today, he leads SIKI with a vision that marries tradition with innovation. With a deep respect for ingredients and an ever-curious palate, Chef Vincent’s dishes are vibrant expressions of culture and creativity.

This exclusive evening at Arwana is more than a celebration of chef and cuisine — it is a tribute to tuna’s global cultural and culinary significance, honoured each year on the 2nd of May through International Tuna Day.

For reservations and further information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Arwana at +62 811-3831-1846 or visit www.arwanarestaurant.com

