Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa Achieves Green Globe Certification

The resort secures Green Globe certification as it strengthens its commitment to sustainability, local community support, and cultural preservation in Bali.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa is proud to announce its official certification by Green Globe, a globally recognised standard for sustainable tourism. This achievement reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to minimising environmental impact, supporting local communities, and preserving cultural heritage.

The certification aligns with Marriott International’s global sustainability and social impact platform, Serve360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which encourages properties to make meaningful contributions across four key areas: Nurture Our World, Sustain Responsible Operations, Empower Through Opportunity, and Welcome All & Advance Human Rights.

“Sustainability is part of our everyday mindset, from how we manage resources to how we share our local culture with guests,” said Martin Ehlers, General Manager. “This certification is a significant milestone, but more importantly, it’s a reflection of the teamwork and passion behind every initiative we’ve introduced, guided by our commitment to Serve360 and doing good in every direction.”

Key Sustainability Initiatives

At the heart of the resort’s sustainability programme is a strong emphasis on resource efficiency, community engagement, and cultural preservation. Environmentally, the resort has introduced in-house composting to convert organic garden waste into nutrient-rich fertiliser for its landscaping, alongside a rainwater harvesting system for irrigation, both of which help reduce waste and conserve freshwater. Energy-saving initiatives such as LED lighting, motion sensors, and variable speed drivers have also been implemented throughout the property to enhance energy efficiency.

In support of marine conservation, the resort actively participates in coral planting initiatives at Roosterfish Beach Club on Pandawa Beach — a hands-on programme that helps restore biodiversity in the nearby coastal waters while engaging both the local community and guests in ocean preservation efforts.

On the cultural front, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in Bali’s rich heritage through interactive experiences such as Tri Datu bracelet making and showcases of Double Ikat weaving, one of Indonesia’s rarest and most revered textile arts. These initiatives not only support local artisans but also encourage cultural appreciation and understanding among international visitors.

For more information, please visit renaissancebali.com. To discover more about Marriott International’s sustainability commitment, please visit www.serve360.marriott.com.