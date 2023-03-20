‘Flavourful Ramadan Feast’ 1444 H at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Hotel Marriott Jakarta is set to offer captivating Ramadan programs from Middle-Eastern and Indonesian-themed iftar buffets, hampers, and many more.

As one of Jakarta’s most go-to Ramadan venues, an exciting series of Ramadan programs are available at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta that encompasses iftar dining with Middle Eastern and Indonesian-themed cuisine, a newly launched pop-up restaurant, iftar takeaway, customisable stylish Ramadan Hampers, group meeting Packages, to Ramadan Getaway room promotion.

‘FLAVORFUL RAMADAN FEAST’ AT SAILENDRA RESTAURANT

Throughout the Holy Month, guests can bring family and friends to Sailendra Restaurant to savour a decadent spread of iftar buffet, highlighting the much-loved Middle-Eastern and all-time Indonesian dishes, Live grill stations, free-flow drinks; All can be enjoyed amidst the classic elegant yet contemporary atmosphere of the award-winning Sailendra restaurant.

With a wide selection of the finest dishes from Middle Eastern and Indonesian, such as Zaatar Manakeesh, Chicken Khati Roll, Falafel, Dawood basha, Chicken Kebab, Harira, Rendang, Ayam Bakar Minang, Kentang Balado, Ikan Bakar Parape, Tabbouleh Fatouch, Humus, Babaganoush, Shawarma, Dates, Indonesian Fritters, Arabic sweets, and more;

The thematic iftar buffet at Sailendra is available daily throughout the month of Ramadan at IDR 488,000++ per guest on weeks one and four, while the price starts at IDR 558,000++ per guest on weeks two and three.

THE NEW ADDITION: ‘ALMAS’ POP-UP RESTAURANT

This Ramadan month, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta is delighted to expand its food & beverages dining scenes by launching a unique concept venue: the new pop-up restaurant ‘Almas’, which will enhance the joyous atmosphere of the Holy month with its indoor and outdoor venue setting.

“This year is indeed an exciting year for many of us, if not all. Almas pop-up Restaurant is created especially to fulfil our guests’ demand that long for vibrant Middle-Eastern souk-vibes, and this time we are happily presenting Almas pop-up restaurant that highlights popular Indonesian Ramadan dishes, where you can find various food stalls with delicious food too,” explained Abhishek Basu, the Executive Chef of JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta. Jakartan discerning diners who crave an exciting culinary experience can make their way to Almas, which is located on the hotel’s second floor and is open every day from 6.00 pm – 10.00 pm.

On week one (22nd-28th March 2023) and week four (17th-22nd April 2023), the price starts from IDR 400,000++ per guest;

On weeks two and three (29th March-16th April 2023), the price starts from IDR 450,000++ per guest.

‘BLESSED RAMADAN HAM PERS’

Whether near or far from friends, family members or associates, it is always a good time to surprise them with JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta’s exclusive ‘Blessed Ramadan Hampers’ collection to express your love and thanks. The hampers are each curated with a captivating presentation once opened and filled to the brim with traditional baked goods and snacks that one simply cannot go wrong with.

The ‘Aynur’ hamper, which starts from IDR 888,000+ per hamper; features three jars, while the ‘Bayran’ hamper starts at IDR 1,388,000+ per hamper that consists of six jars. The baked goods on offer vary from Kaastengels, Nastar, Putri Salju, Dates Cookies, Corn Flake Cookies, Espresso Chocolate Cookies, Garlic peanuts, Salted Cashews and Mixed Dried Fruits or Nuts. JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta also offers customisable hampers to those who wish to personalise their hamper, with selections of baked goods, Tasbih (praying beads), Sajadah (praying mat) and more to mark the occasion.

‘IFTAR TO YOU’ DELIVERY BOX

To those who prefer to stay in and break their fast at home or at their workplace during this celebratory month – JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has the demand covered, with the renowned Iftar to You delivery service.

After fasting for more than 13 hours, guests can be spoiled with choices of selection from the best dishes of the Indonesian archipelago, varying from Nasi Rembiga, Nasi Padang, Nasi Ulam Bali, Nasi Sailendra and Nasi Manado. Moreover, each box is inclusive of Takjil and beverages and starts from IDR 288,000 net per box.

RAMADAN EVENTS at JW

Corporates and groups that look for a gathering venue during the holy month can get a special Ramadan culinary presentation to impress their clients with Special Breakfasting Package: a dinner buffet and mouth-watering Takjil spread. The package is available at IDR 500,000 net per person, with a minimum of 50 guests.

‘RAMADAN GETAWAY’ STAYCATION

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta’s special Ramadan Room promotions are available for those who are keen to indulge in urban elegance through a staycation experience. Guests may opt from two curated room packages:

Ramadan Stay with Sahoor, which starts from IDR 2,150,000++ per room per night, inclusive of in-room Sahoor or Breakfast for two guests by using the promo booking code: S4B.

Ramadan Stay with Sahoor & Breakfasting which starts from IDR 2,250,000++ per room per night, inclusive of In-Room Sahoor or Breakfast, and an iftar buffet at Sailendra Restaurant for two guests with promo booking code: D60.

The staycation promotion is available throughout the month of Ramadan until the 21st April 2023. For more information and reservation, please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp WhatsApp +62 8118658163.

For dining information and/or reservation at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, please contact 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp at +62 811-5886-111.