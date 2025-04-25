SIS South Jakarta Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with Education, Action, and a Commitment to Sustainability

Amid the rising impacts of climate change, plastic pollution, and environmental degradation around the world, including in Indonesia, Earth Day–commemorated every April 22nd, serves as an important moment to reflect on humanity’s relationship with our planet. More than just an annual ceremony, Earth Day is a global call to action to protect natural resources, strengthen environmental resilience, and shape a generation that is more conscious of the planet’s future.

“As an archipelagic nation with extraordinary biodiversity, Indonesia is on the frontline of today’s environmental challenges. Therefore, implementing the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) is no longer optional—it’s a necessity. Since the UNSDGs were established in 2015, the SIS Group of Schools has been deeply committed to implementing eight of its key goals,” explained Fitriyanti Ie, Administrative Head Teacher of SIS South Jakarta.

Reflecting this strong spirit and commitment to global sustainability, Singapore Intercultural School (SIS) South Jakarta held an Earth Day 2025 celebration. Aligned with this year’s global Earth Day theme, “Our Planet, Our Power,” the event aimed to raise environmental awareness and embed sustainable lifestyles into the everyday routines of the SIS SJ community.

“This event was participated in by students from Primary 6 to Junior College 1 (Grade 6 to Grade 11). Uniquely, it was initiated by our Junior College 1 students as part of their Environmental Systems & Societies subject. We are proud that this year’s Earth Day celebration successfully brought together cross-disciplinary education through an interactive talk show featuring speakers from international organizations, foreign embassies, the private sector, and environmental NGOs,” said Manuel Alejandro Urbina Ramirez, subject teacher of Environmental Systems & Societies (ESS) and Biology at SIS SJ and advisor for this event.

Hanifah Dwi Nirwana, Expert Staff for Inter-Institutional Relations between Central and Regional Governments Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) who attended the event also provided a presentation and socialization. “The current government mission is to raise awareness of sustainability issues starting from an early age of over 3 years. The government also fully supports all organizations that contribute to the country in facing environmental challenges,” she said. Furthermore, according to Hanifah, the government currently has an education program on environmental issues, one of which is through cooperation with the Danish Embassy and Pandawara Group.

Notable speakers at the event included Miklos Gaspar, Director of UNIC, United Nations Indonesia; Yawar Herekar, Nadya Humaira and Grace Valentiana, Consulting Partners at Environmental Resources Management (ERM); Erika Luquin and Dody Iswandi, Head and Advisor of Environment and Water Sector, Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia; and special guest Pandawara Group, a well-known youth-led environmental movement from Indonesia

In line with SIS Schools’ core message this year, “Think Globally, Act Locally,” SIS SJ encouraged all members of its school community to make small changes that can lead to meaningful impact—such as choosing eco-friendly transportation like carpooling, walking, or using public transit, and supporting the 1-hour Lights-Out campaign to save energy at night.

SIS South Jakarta also invited students and teachers to celebrate the green lifestyle in fun and engaging ways, including an eco-fashion show showcasing outfits made from recycled materials, and creative workshops on waste management and upcycling.

“We believe that education is not just about academic achievement, but also about fostering awareness and care for the world around us,” said Fitriyanti. She also reaffirmed the eight UNSDGs that SIS Schools are committed to:

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

SDG 4: Quality Education

SDG 5: Gender Equality

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 14: Life Below Water

SDG 15: Life on Land

“These eight UNSDGs are embedded in our values and goals. We hope that the SIS South Jakarta community will continue applying these principles in their daily lives, laying the foundation for an inclusive and sustainable society,” Fitriyanti concluded.

