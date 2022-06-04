Bali Arts Festival Commencing In-Person

The Bali Arts Festival will again be held at the Denpasar Art Centre from 12 June to July 10 in-person, after last year’s event was held virtually.

According to the Head of Technical Implementing Service Unit of Bali Provincial Cultural Park, I Wayan Ria Arsika SS, the show will use five venues, including the open stage Ardha Chandra, Ksirarnawa, Angsoka, Ayodya, and Madya Mandala. The Bali Arts Festival will be opened by President Joko Widodo this year and is srt around the theme “Danu Kerthi Huluning Amreta”, which means glorifying water, the source of life.

The preparations are at 90% completion and health protocols will continue to apply and be monitored with the PeduliLindungi application. Visitors are also required to have received a booster vaccine.

“We are ready, including for the rehearsal on 11th June. The other ten percent is in the form of make-up or installation of ornaments so that the Cultural Park looks more beautiful, and we will do this starting Monday 6th June 2022,” said Arsika.

Arsika has predicted that there will be a lot of community attendance. At the Bali Arts Festival in 2019 attendance reached 2.2 million visitors over one month. He has also coordinated security with the Police, Indonesian Armed Forces, Municipal Police, and Bali’s Local Police.