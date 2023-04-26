Get Your Groove-On with Afro Loco: The Newest Weekly Event on the Line at Tropical Temptation Beach Club

After the success of their previous weekly event, the most well-known beach club located in southern Bali added another weekly event to the line.

Get ready to experience the hottest new weekly event in town: Afro Loco, happening every Saturday. They’ve got an electrifying lineup of music and entertainment that’s sure to get you on your feet and moving to the beat.

If that’s not enough to excite you, Tropical Temptation Beach Club also has a fantastic happy hour promo from 5pm to 7pm where you can get two cocktails for only IDR 195k++. This happy hour promo is the perfect way to get into the groove. Tropical Temptation Beach Club has a different kind of cocktail happy hour promo every day. So, enjoy the cocktails, sip, and savour as you soak up the atmosphere and dance the day away. The bartenders are passionate about creating delicious and unique drinks that capture the essence of Afro Loco, so you’re in for a treat.

The resident DJ will be spinning the hottest Afrobeat and Tropical Temptation Beach Club also has live performances by dancers to keep you entertained throughout the day.

The fun doesn’t stop there with Afro Loco, Tropical Temptation Beach Club aimed to create an immersive experience that transports the guests to the vibrant and colourful vibe of Africa. Whether you’re coming to dance, socialise, or just soak up the atmosphere, you’re guaranteed a day to remember.

“We believe that our guests will love the unique and immersive experience that we’ve created, and we can’t wait to see them dance and enjoy the fantastic music, food, and drinks,” said Stephanie, marketing communication of Tropical Temptation Beach Club.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and head to Tropical Temptation Beach Club every Saturday for Afro Loco. Don’t forget to take advantage of our happy hour promo and treat yourself to two delicious cocktails.

For more information, please visit Tropical Temptation Beach Club on Instagram @tropicaltemptation or secure your table on https://ttbeach.club/