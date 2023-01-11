Bali’s Best Beach Clubs to Go to in 2023

Sipping a coconut under the palm trees, watching the mesmerising ocean views, and swimming in the fancy infinity pools while listening to good music.

When it comes to beach clubs, Bali is for sure the champion with plenty of options. You might even go crazy deciding on which one to go to, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Here are Bali’s best beach clubs for expats to go to in 2023, including the new openings:

Atlas Beach Fest (New)

Located in the heart of Canggu, Atlas Beach Fest is Bali’s biggest beach club. It has an impressively big swimming pool overlooking the ocean, fancy sun lounges, and even a shopping mall with loads of restaurants and cafes.

For more information, check out their Instagram @atlasbeachclub.

Finns Beach Club

This oceanfront beach club is one of Bali’s most famous beach clubs known for its happy hours, parties, fancy pools, and light shows. Finns Beach Club has international restaurants offering foods from world cuisine such as Japanese, Western, and Italian, as well as bars with a good selection of cocktails.

For more information, check out their Instagram @finnsbeachclub.

Potato Head

Situated in Bali’s fancy neighbourhood Seminyak, Potato Head Beach Club must definitely be on your bucket list. It has a very nice swimming pool and a pool bar where you can sip delicious cocktails while watching the sunset. Their food menu is also worth a try.

For more information, check out their Instagram @potatoheadbali.

The Lawn Canggu

Who doesn’t like lounging under palm trees with a coconut in hand? The Lawn Canggu has comfortable sun lounges, cabanas for groups, and a swimming pool with an ocean view. A restaurant and bar is offering a great array of food and cocktails.

For more information, check out their Instagram @thelawncanggu.

Mari Beach Club (New)

This beach club is not only so Instagrammable but also offers good times. As one of the newest beach clubs in Bali, Mari has mouthwatering food and cocktails, great music, and a cool vibe by the ocean. During the weekends, Mari also hosts parties with live DJ sets.

For more information, check out their Instagram @maribeachclubbali.

La Brisa

Thanks to its sophisticated decoration, chic pools, and breathtaking pools, La Brisa is one of the top beach clubs in Bali. Not only a place to chase the sunset, but it’s also nice for a day to chill. On Sundays, they have a market where you can try many international and local foods and shop for designer clothes.

For more information, check out their Instagram @labrisabali.

El Kabron

If you are a fan of an infinity pool, you should definitely add this beach club to your list. Located in Uluwatu, El Kabron offers panoramic ocean views and gourmet foods and drinks. Pick a cocktail or sparkling wine from their vast menu and enjoy the spectacular views by the pool.

For more information, check out their Instagram @elkabronbali.

Palmilla Beach Club Bali

This beach club offers powdery sand, turquoise-coloured water, and good vibes. Contrary to many beach clubs in Bali, Palmilla has direct access to the beach where you can swim in the still water.

For more information, check out their Instagram @palmillabali.

Karma Beach Bali

Situated on the breathtaking Karma Beach, this luxurious beach club will exceed your expectations. Karma Beach is one of the most beautiful and swimmable beaches in Bali. Another highlight of this beach club is, you reach the beach by a scenic small elevator journey.

For more information, check out their Instagram @karmabeachclubs.

Sundays Beach Club

Sundays Beach Club has a beach with surreal colours, powdery sand, and comfy sun loungers. If you are looking for a good vibe, excellent service, and yummy food, don’t miss out on this one.

For more information, check out their Instagram @sundaysbeachclub.

Ulu Cliff House

Incredible cliff view, fancy and comfortable sun lounges, good view, and food – it is impossible to leave Ulu Cliff House without having a good time. Go early to sunbathe and enjoy the pool. Stay until late for the daily events.

For more information, check out their Instagram @ulucliffhouse.