Welcome to KITA ?? Restaurant, Park Hyatt Jakarta

KITA 喜多 Restaurant on level 37 at Park Hyatt Jakarta has officially opened its doors this September to discerning diners of the capital and beyond.

At KITA 喜多 Restaurant, prepare to indulge in a diverse range of delectable Japanese dishes.

Park Hyatt Jakarta offers a distinctive collection of culinary, leisure, and wellness experiences as well as unique event venues for bespoke celebrations, delivering the epitome of luxury. Whether choosing a destination for socialising or special occasions, KITA 喜多 Restaurant can cater for any purpose as this stylish restaurant occupies the top level of Park Hyatt Jakarta in the city’s tranquil Menteng area. Diners are encouraged to embrace an elevated modern Japanese dining experience amid spectacular views of the Jakarta skyline, especially at sunset.

KITA 喜多 Restaurant opens daily at 11:30am-2:30pm for lunch and 5:30pm-10:30pm for dinner. Helmed by Japanese Executive Sous Chef, Takeumi Hiraoka, KITA 喜多 Restaurant offers the authentic flavours of modern Japanese cuisine all prepared from the finest and freshest ingredients in a lively open kitchen. The authentic Japanese concept includes a series of nine private rooms, comprising tatami rooms and a large VIP room with a private kitchen. Each dining area has breathtaking city vistas, while Japanese motifs, textures, and artworks enhance the culinary experience.

What can diners order at KITA 喜多 Restaurant?

Sushi and sashimi

Guests can savour the true taste of sushi and sashimi, authentically crafted from the freshest fish and seafood, complemented by the culinary team’s exquisite fresh wasabi and shoyu. Discover the pleasures of an eclectic omakase experience as well!

Sake bar

Enjoy Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails whilst unwinding in the serenity and splendour of the bar. Sample the selections of the finest sake, shochu, and Japanese whisky, or choose a bottle or two from the carefully-curated wine cellar.

Teppanyaki and robatayaki

Experience an array of premium Japanese, Australian, and US beef transformed into delectable dishes on KITA 喜多 Restaurant’s robatayaki grill and teppan tables. Make it a banquet for family, friends or colleagues as two of the teppanyaki rooms can accommodate up to 18 people while the private room seats 12.

Shabu-shabu

Embark on a journey of gastronomic delights from traditional to innovative shabu-shabu with three set menus; using the best selections of beef, seafood, and vegetables. Add to the sensory enjoyment with a choice of the special broths, Japanese ponzu stock and spicy miso.

Private dining experiences

Ideal for business as well as family gatherings, KITA 喜多 Restaurant’s nine private rooms have a range of seating capacities. Special set menus are available for private parties. Enjoy the live performance of the chefs, then relax to the ambience of customisable music and lighting, while taking in magnificent views of the National Monument (MONAS) or Tugu Tani statue. Share the memories whilst revelling in the diverse selection of the finest beverages.

Make your reservations at KITA 喜多 Restaurant or send inquiries by emailing [email protected], dialling +62 21 311 90333, or WhatsApping +62 858 2468 6263.