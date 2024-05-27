Boschendal Wine Dinner at Karma Kandara Bali

Experience an Unforgettable Evening of Exquisite Cuisine and Fine Wines at the Boschendal Wine Dinner.

Join Karma Kandara Bali for a gastronomic journey like no other at the Boschendal Wine Dinner, co-hosted by esteemed winemaker Stephan Joubert and one of Karma Kandara‘s culinary maestros, Chef Stefan Thietz.

The dining event begins with a sunset reception featuring Chardonnay and a selection of gourmet canapés, including abalone and cured salmon, where you can engage in conversation with Stephan Joubert and uncover the secrets that make Boschendal wines truly exceptional.

The evening continues with an intimate five-course wine dinner at di Mare, where Chef Stefan takes you on a nostalgic culinary adventure inspired by his most cherished memories. Delight in a tempura rock lobster amuse-bouche, followed by a succulent smoked confit duck starter. The second course showcases a perfectly grilled pork neck, while the main course features an imported wagyu beef fillet mignon that melts in your mouth. End your gastronomic journey on a sweet note with a decadent chocolate parfait dessert.

Mark your calendar for the 31st of May at 6 PM and treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience for just Rp850,000++ per person.

Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in an evening of exquisite cuisine, fine wines, and captivating company. Karma Kandara looks forward to welcoming you to this extraordinary dining experience, so please book early to reserve your spot as seating is limited.

For more information and RSVP:

Karma Kandara Bali