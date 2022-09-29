World Tourism Day: Tourist Interest in Indonesia Increases 36 Percent

In recognition of World Tourism Day, Indonesia’s tourism received a positive sentiment by an increase in tourist interest this year.

Tourist interest in Indonesia from abroad in 2022 has increased by 36 percent from June to August, compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. This is in line with the development of the post-pandemic situation and the easing of travel restrictions from the government.

The countries of origin with the highest interest in travelling to Indonesia are Australia, followed by India, the United States, Singapore, the UK, and France. An increase has also been seen in Indonesian tourists who were interested in travelling, both domestically and abroad, up 17 percent in the same period.

This result is in direct proportion to other findings that show searches related to “lodging” increased 21 percent and “airfare” increased 11 percent in the June to August period this year, compared to 2019.

Bali hosted the World Tourism Day event which took place on 27th September 2022.

“Bali is the perfect host for the World Tourism Day event. Aside from its beauty that radiates hope, Bali is also at the forefront of transforming tourism in Indonesia,” said Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno when giving a speech at World Tourism Day 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Bali, Nusa Dua, on Tuesday.

Uno added that the Indonesian government, both at the national and local levels, had an important role in supporting the transformation of tourism in post-pandemic Bali.

“Hopefully on this World Tourism Day we can rethink what kind of tourism we all need and how we can realise the world tourism recovery agenda,” he continued.