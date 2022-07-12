Park Hyatt Jakarta Officially Opens in Menteng

Marking the highly anticipated debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Indonesia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the opening of Park Hyatt Jakarta this July.

Located in the tranquil Menteng area in the heart of Jakarta’s bustling central business district, the hotel offers a distinctive collection of culinary, leisure, and wellness experiences as well as unique event venues for bespoke celebrations, delivering the epitome of luxury in Jakarta.

“With Hyatt hotels operating in Indonesia for over 40 years, we are delighted to share that the Park Hyatt brand has launched in the country, introducing its refined hospitality and personal service to residents and visitors from near and far,” said David Udell, group president of Asia-Pacific, Hyatt.

“As more countries reopen their borders and travel confidence grows, Park Hyatt Jakarta is an exciting addition to our Park Hyatt portfolio, complementing new hotels that have opened in recent years in Auckland, Kyoto, Niseko, and Suzhou.”

Park Hyatt Jakarta occupies the top 17 floors of the 37-story Park Tower in the centre of the city’s financial and diplomatic district. The hotel’s surrounding area, Menteng, was originally conceived in the early 20th century as a garden city and is now known for its peaceful tree-lined streets, abundant greenery and elegant heritage architecture. Park Hyatt Jakarta offers easy access to idyllic parks and popular retail and entertainment venues as well as panoramic views of the nearby National Monument Park. The hotel’s location harkens back to the origins of the Park Hyatt brand with its first property overlooking a serene park in Chicago, its proximity to nature reflects how Park Hyatt hotels around the world offer an oasis of calm amid the bustle of the city.

The safety and wellbeing of guests and associates are a top priority, as part of Hyatt’s global care and cleanliness commitment. For smooth entry, designed to make arrival free from stress, the hotel is accessible from four different streets: Jalan Kebon Sirih Raya, Jalan Mahbub Djunaidi (ex-Jl.Srikaya), Jalan Wahid Hasyim and Jalan Kebon Sirih Timur Dalam.

Design

The residential-style interiors of Park Hyatt Jakarta were designed by award-winning, London-based design practice Conran and Partners, led by partner Tina Norden. Inspired by the beauty of the Indonesian rainforests, traditional crafts and indigenous natural materials, the design uses elements such

as lava stone and copper as well as handwoven ikat textile motifs; intricate wood carvings and shields are used to create a welcoming oasis of calm and elegance for its guests.

The visual journey through the property symbolises the layers of a rainforest, starting with a richer, darker colour scheme on the lower floors that calls to mind the forest’s understory. Reflective of branches wrapped around the trunk with dappled light filtered through the canopy, the palette becomes lighter on the higher floors with warm tones incorporated throughout.

Through the atmospheric transition and evocative design, guests will be transported from Jakarta’s urban bustle into a tranquil, sophisticated and comforting environment with La strong sense of location overlooking the city.

A custom art collection, curated by Indonesia’s acclaimed Hadiprana design consultants, seamlessly merges traditional heritage with sleek contemporary designs, creating a subtle contrast between Jakarta’s modern urbanity and the country’s ancient natural environment. Guests can also admire specially commissioned works by celebrated Indonesian artist John Martono, whose swirling abstracts blend painting and hand embroidery on silk.

European inspirations are also evident. One of the hotel’s most striking features is a series of hand-blown crystal installations and chandeliers, made up of thousands of delicate orbs that hover like clouds, reflective of rainfall and starlit skies. A nod to the archipelago’s diverse cultural heritage, the guestrooms feature exquisite traditional Indonesian crowns made from copper, which is also widely applied as an interior accent for a subtle touch of splendour.

Guestrooms

Park Hyatt Jakarta features 220 elegant, oversized rooms – including 36 suites. Guestrooms range from approximately 615 to 915 square feet (57 to 85 square metres), while the suites are from approximately 935 to 2,450 square feet (87 to 228 square meters). All rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing uninterrupted views of Jakarta and the National Monument landmark. Guests can also enjoy deep-soaking marble baths and large flat-screen TVs with an integrated media hub, while rooms are adorned with classic Indonesian decorative objects from jewels to paintings and shields.

The hotel’s Presidential Suite offers guests understated contemporary luxury. Covering an expansive 3,230 square feet (300 square metres) and with its own VIP entrance, the suite includes a spacious bedroom with an 82-inch LED TV and a living area anchored by a work desk made from solid Trembesi wood.

Drinking and dining

Park Hyatt Jakarta’s stylish restaurants and bars create the ideal backdrop for residents and visitors to socialise, entertain and relax in an enriching environment. Each dining outlet is adorned with natural daylight and numerous outdoor terraces and offers a collection of culinary experiences with one-of-a-kind menus.

The restaurants start on level 22, where the Dining Room, serves a collection of breakfast, and lunch delights that highlight Indonesian and Italian cuisines in an interactive live-cooking setting.

On level 23, the Conservatory provides a selection of spaces for different occasions, serving comfort foods from savoury snacks to sweet treats with speciality teas. The Bar is where diners can enjoy light bites and crafted beverages alongside live entertainment as they admire magnificent views of Jakarta from the outdoor terrace.

Occupying the top two levels of the building and opening in the coming months, KITA喜多 Restaurant & Bar will be a choice destination for socialising and special occasions, where guests can enjoy elevated modern Japanese dining and creative cocktails amid spectacular views of the city, especially at sunset. Located on level 37, KITA 喜多 Restaurant will serve an array of authentic Japanese cuisines such as robatayaki, tempura, shabu-shabu, sushi, sashimi and teppanyaki. The authentic Japanese concept includes a series of private rooms, comprising tatami rooms and a large VIP room with a private kitchen, while Japanese motifs, textures and artworks enhance this ultimate experience. Visitors can then take in the stunning rooftop views from KITA Bar on the broader dimensions of level 36, while

enjoying live sets from the resident DJs.

Event and Function Spaces

Park Hyatt Jakarta offers 10 beautifully appointed function rooms, which can accommodate up to 750 people, whether for elegant wedding receptions or intimate gatherings. Each event space features an

open kitchen and bars in the welcome foyers, creating an engaging restaurant-style environment suited for all private social gatherings and corporate meetings. Spread over four levels, the venues include the Ballroom duplex on levels 2 and 3, and the level 22 Salons overlooking Menteng. The Observatory, on level 36, offers an impressive event space with its open-air terraces and panoramic views of Jakarta.

Wellbeing

Located on levels 34 and 35, The Spa and fitness centre at Park Hyatt Jakarta offer a choice selection of wellness and leisure experiences. Personalised treatments and beauty products crafted from natural ingredients, such as betel leaves for glowing skin, enable guests to look their best as they refresh their bodies and mind. Pampering therapies, saunas, and pools all help stress melt away. Guests can accomplish fitness goals using the latest Technogym cardiovascular equipment, while certified personal trainers are on hand to design a specific workout with targeted results in mind.

“We are delighted to welcome discerning domestic and global travellers to the first Park Hyatt hotel in Indonesia,” said Fredrik Harfors, general manager of Park Hyatt Jakarta. “The brand’s home-away-from-home concept unites our personalised luxury philosophy with Indonesia’s renowned gracious hospitality.”

To celebrate the opening of Park Hyatt Jakarta, guests can enjoy an exclusive offer of 15 percent off including a daily breakfast from 8th July to 8th October 2022. World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at Park Hyatt Jakarta over the same period as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Please contact +62 21 3111 1234 or visit www.parkhyattjakarta.com to learn more about Park Hyatt Jakarta.