Raffles Jakarta Present Tipsy Tea with Veuve Clicquot

From 5-26th November 2021, The Writers Bar at Raffles Jakarta is transformed into a bubbly venue as Raffles Jakarta and FoodieS Magazine partner with Veuve Clicquot to offer one of the finest champagne brands in the world.

Founded in 1772 in Reims, France, champagne house Veuve Clicquot colours life with audacity. More than Champagne, Veuve Clicquot is an attitude that sparkles joie de vivre, embodied by the House’s signature sunburst-yellow colour. Madame Clicquot, the innovative woman known as la grande dame of Champagne, took the reins of the House in 1805 and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. She cultivated a culture of excellence and adopted “only one quality, the finest” as her motto. Her passion, vision, and innate sense of French art de Vivre live today in the House that bears her name.

Raffles Jakarta offers Afternoon Tea aficionados a bubbly and elegant afternoon session as the hotel launches Tipsy Tea with Veuve Clicquot, a Raffles Afternoon Tea in collaboration with FoodieS Magazine to bring talented pastry chefs hailing from Bali, Jakarta, and Singapore.

Indulge in one of the finest traditions at The Writers Bar from 3pm to 5pm daily as an accompaniment of Champagne and fine teas served for a refined and tasteful experience.

The Tipsy Tea with Veuve Clicquot at The Writers Bar features a weekly changing delectable menu with champagne-infused sweet treats and savoury delights delicately prepared by the hotel’s pastry chefs in collaborations with the guest chefs including Anom Putra, Vallian Gunawan, Lalita Setiandi, and Nicholas Scorpion.

Upgrade your afternoon tea set to including a bottle of luxury Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Visit www.raffles.com/jakarta for more information.