Meatsmith Jakarta Officially Opened

Rising in the popular Gunawarman area in South Jakarta, Meatsmith officially opened its doors on 14th January 2022.

An oasis for meat lovers, this full metal smokehouse is set to delight Jakarta patrons’ palates and fulfil their craving for exquisite meats. First opened in Singapore by Burnt Ends Hospitality Group, Meatsmith Jakarta is the second international venture of the smokehouse. Just like its siblings in Singapore and Doha, Meatsmith Jakarta has put together the best dining experience focused on authenticity, value for money, and comfort. Diners will be treated to a myriad of culinary and sensory experiences, which will remain in good memory long after the visit to the restaurant.

“One of Ateria Group’s visions is to bring a new and authentic hype that no one else has brought to Indonesia. We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Burnt Ends Hospitality Group and are excited to open the second international Meatsmith venture. We believe that together our Meatsmith Jakarta will delight our patrons,” said Ananto Tanamas, CEO of Ateria Group.

Food and Beverages Offerings

Chef-Owner Dave Pynt believes magic comes from cooking with wood. Meatsmith Jakarta offers perfectly grilled signature burgers, exquisitely marbled steaks, tender brisket, and ribs smoked for up to 14 hours. Chef Dave also created exclusive dishes that are only available at Meatsmith Jakarta, such as the 14-hour smoked brisket with date purée, tahini dressing and watercress salad; 12-hour smoked beef short rib served with corn purée and sautéed corn topped with parsley salad and pickled red onion; and cold smoked grilled lobster served with smoked potato purée, crispy potato chips and agro dolce.

Enjoy the best relaxing tunes at Meatsmith Jakarta or dig into the world of famous classic cocktails for your late-night revelries. The menu is complemented by a carefully curated international wine selection, craft beers, and extensive spirit collections focusing on fine whiskies and bourbons.

Interior Design Concept

Upon entering the 600 sqm space, guests are first greeted by the restaurant’s signature dry-aged meat display with the best beef quality. Continuing the journey inside, patrons will be further mesmerised by the architectural and interior design of the restaurant which is helmed by HBA group’s Social F+B (Singapore) and HBA Indonesia (Jakarta).

Every single detail of Meatsmith Jakarta carries the Americana and barbeque culture prominently with every finish and material that starts at the ground floor through the entrance. On the upper floor, the restaurant’s main space boasts a bar, wine cellar, two private dining rooms, general dining, and a cosy VIP corner.

Open seven days a week for dinner from 5 pm onwards, Meatsmith Jakarta welcomes all walk-ins but reservations are highly recommended. Meatsmith’s grab-and-go, quick service second brand, Meatsmith Xpress, has also opened on the ground floor. The first brick and mortar Meatsmith Xpress in the world serves your favourite Meatsmith burgers and sandwiches and other smoked favourites.

Kindly visit www.meatsmith.co.id, call +62 811-9760-2000 or book via DM on Instagram

@meatsmith.id for more details.