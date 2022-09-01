Marathon Winner Demands Prize To Be Paid

An Australian man who won the Indonesia International Marathon 2022 claims to have not received the prize in full and has gone viral on social media.

The runner Jack Ahearn is said to have received just Rp50 million from the promised Rp150 million.

He stated that he had not received the remaining money two months after the competition.

According to his Instagram, @jackahearn_ wrote “I won this prize but the @indonesiainternationalmarathon have failed to make payment to me and all other winners. They have not taken any responsibility for this and are trying their hardest to not pay the winners fairly. They are blocking phone numbers and failing to respond for 2 months now.”

To deal with this, Ahearn has also chosen to take legal action and has appointed Frank Hutapea as his lawyer.

When asked for confirmation, Hutapea confirmed his appointment as Ahearn’s lawyer.

According to him, he has been appointed by three people, all of whom have not received a prize from the marathon race which was held on 26th June 2022 in Bali.

“Frank Hutapea was appointed as a lawyer yesterday 29th August 2022 by three foreigners who won the marathon but the prizes have not been paid,” he said when contacted, Tuesday 30th August 2022.

After being appointed by Ahearn, he immediately coordinated with Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and prepared legal steps to fulfil the rights of the athletes who won the competition.

“Legal steps include going to the event organiser of the marathon. The EO has left foreigners for two months even though they promised prizes,” said Hutapea.