The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Launched Hamabe Brunch

Bringing joy and indulgence to Saturdays, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali presents a new culinary adventure with the exceptional Japanese Kaiseki-style Hamabe Brunch.

The skilled culinary team of Hamabe is serving up a new refined dining experience in the light and airy contemporary Japanese restaurant that is inspired by the serenity of a traditional Japanese garden. Adding to the plethora of authentic cuisines that pamper guests desiring the best Japanese dishes, the newest offering is a traditional multi-course Kaiseki-style brunch.

Available every Saturday, starting 18th September, the menu offers a range of premium Zensai, Sushi, Sashimi, Shiizakana and more, including a special presentation of Kaisen Nabe – a seafood and vegetable hot pot – with tableside gueridon service. The brunch opens with appetizers, Tempura, a selection of Sashimi, Yakimono of Spanish mackerel and Hokkaido scallop, and continues with Nimono and main courses that include the red miso-marinated lamb chop, Angus beef, lobster with shimeji mushroom and aiori yuzu sauce, and Wagyu beef with tamanegi sauce. Rice dishes and traditional desserts complete the exceptional meal.

Elevating the dining experience even further is Nomihodai, a free-flow beverage package offering sakes, shochu, hand-crafted umeshu, Japanese-inspired cocktails, draught beer, wine, soft drinks, and chilled juices.

There are also immersive activities such as hands-on sushi making, and expert demonstrations of traditional Japanese skills like Ikebana, Origami and how to make simple Japanese food and cocktails, with a recipe or handbook to take home as a Miyage, or souvenir.

The Hamabe Brunch is served every Saturday from 11:30am to 3pm, priced at Rp550,000++ per person or Rp650,000++ per person for exclusive Teppanyaki seating and an extended menu. With complimentary access to the resort’s facilities, as well as beach access, the Saturday Hamabe Brunch at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is a day well spent for you and your loved ones.

Please contact +62 361 771906 or email [email protected] for more information and to make your reservations.