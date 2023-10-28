Chef Jocelyn Argaud Begins a New Culinary Chapter at Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian proudly introduces the esteemed Executive Chef Jocelyn Argaud to the culinary team.

With a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Chef Jo, as he is affectionately known, has garnered invaluable experience in the culinary industry, particularly in Michelin-starred French restaurants and international fine dining establishments. Now, he is all set to take the lead in guiding the culinary team in Padma Resort Legian.

Originally from Lyon, France, he grew up watching his mother cook at home, which later inspired his passion for culinary. Following a decade-long career in France, he relocated to the United States before embarking on an international journey that included professional stints in Russia, Qatar, Dubai, the Maldives, and several other nations. Among Chef Jocelyn’s notable accomplishments is his contribution to the creation of exquisite meals for esteemed global leaders and government officials during the G8 Summit. Furthermore, he occupied a distinguished role at the Royal Palace of Qatar, where he directed an 18-member culinary team, delivering the epitome of French gastronomy.

In 2016, he started his first career in Indonesia as Executive Chef at Four Seasons Bali before moving to Intercontinental Jakarta Midplaza. Then he returned to exploring several countries again, one of which was Egypt before he arrived at Padma Resort Legian to bring his expertise and enhance its culinary offerings.

Chef Jocelyn passionately summarises his culinary philosophy: “Being a chef is about creating good moments for our guests as they enjoy their time at the table, exploring new flavours, unique local specialities, and immersing themselves in the rich local culture and ingredients”.

Upon Chef Jocelyn’s arrival, he comes with a dedication to enhancing the unique character of each dining establishment at Padma Resort Legian. He ensures a comprehensive menu, ranging from traditional to international cuisine, including Indonesian, Japanese Nikkei, Mediterranean, and more, all crafted to perfection. His expertise will not only lead the resort to be a place to stay but will also transform it into an enticing one-stop culinary experience, promising a delightful experience for both the palate and the eyes.