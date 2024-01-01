Thursday, 1 February 2024

Discover February Magic at Padma Resort Legian

by Indonesia Expat
Padma Resort Legian welcomes February with an indulgent offering of pampered dining and activities, perfect for sharing with your loved ones or family.

Marked as a month of full love, guests will be spoiled from head to toe. Couples can relish a unique and romantic Japanese Nikkei dinner with special curated dishes from TENKAI and a breathtaking sunset view. Meanwhile, families can treat their little ones to a day at The Spa, where quality time is coupled with the relaxation of a full-body massage.

As this month is also marked as the welcoming year of the Dragon, revel in a special buffet dinner with a selection of Chinese delights. Indulge in Yusheng, Koi Fish Jelly, assorted Dim Sum, and more, all complemented by a captivating Barongsai performance. More details are as follows.

Valentine

Nikkei Romantic Dinner, from 1st to 29th February 2024

Elevate the lovely night with a four-course Japanese Nikkei dinner with your loved one.

  • Priced at Rp1,500,000+ per person including two glasses of house wine

*Advance reservation is required

For more information and reservations: 

Timeless Bonding

Unwind and reconnect with your little one in a blissful 60-minute full-body massage, followed by an aromatic bubble bath while savouring delightful warm milk and cookies.

  • Priced at Rp1,200,000+ per adult and child

For more information and reservations: 

Chinese New Year

Feast of Fortune, on Friday, 9th February 2024

Celebrate the prosperous New Year with a lavish buffet featuring Yusheng, Koi Fish Jelly, assorted dim sum, and more, accompanied by a special Barongsai performance.

  • DONBIU from 6 PM to 9.30 PM
  • Priced at Rp420,000+ per person  

For more information and reservations: 

