JW Mooncakes Return for Mid-Autumn Festival at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Being one of the most beloved authentic pastries in China and many parts of Southeast Asia, mooncakes are a popular Mid-Autumn treat which has been passed on through generations since ancient times, which date back to over 1,000 years ago.

Symbolising togetherness, wealth, and joy, the perfectly rounded handcrafted annual delicacies from JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will once again be brought back to celebrate the exciting festival.

Presenting yet another series of innovative flavours this year, the Executive Chinese Chef of Pearl Chinese Restaurant, Ken Choy, has prepared finely curated new flavours that are created with secret ingredients, including the traditionally baked to the newly innovated snow skin ones on top of the other flavours. From the enticing new signature flavours such as golden pineapple, bird’s nest with coconut in custard paste, and mini chilled musang king mooncake, to the classic must-have white lotus, pandan, black sesame, and red bean, that come in single and double yolks for each flavour.

“It wouldn’t be a secret if I bared it all would it?” joked Choy when asked about his secret to elevating the Mid-Autumn celebration. He finally shares that the key lies in the painstaking selection of top-notch quality ingredients for the fillings and how the mooncakes are prepared – be it baked or snow-skinned. Packaging also plays an integral role in the momentum.

Carrying charming designs that scream “celebration”, JW Mooncakes are the perfect gift to pass the fortune and happiness wish to dear ones or business partners. The early bird price of Rp550,000 nett per box is available for guests to purchase only until 10th August 2022, before the original price of Rp788,000 nett for four pieces or eight of snow-skinned ones. This year, guests can also opt for the limited edition ultra-elegant mooncake tin box that is priced at Rp1,288,000 net per box.

Contact 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 96100137 or 08115886111 to order your JW Mooncakes and for more information on JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta. Delivery through online food delivery platforms is also available.