Mid-Autumn Festival at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Pearl Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta once again offers its famous mooncakes available for purchase until September 2021.

Perfect as elegant gifts to pass good luck to one’s family or esteemed business partners this Mid-Autumn Festival, these mooncakes are made fresh in-house from the finest ingredients with no preservatives, artificial colourings nor sweetener.

Pearl Chinese Restaurant offers the traditional favourites such as White Lotus (plain, single egg yolk or double egg yolk), Black Sesame (ingle egg yolk or double egg yolk), Pandan (ingle egg yolk or double egg yolk), Red Bean and the fusion variants for this year, Snow Skin with Durian, Snow Skin with Chocolate Truffle and Snow Skin with Sweet Potato and Cheese Custard.

These mooncakes are available for direct purchases or through an online food delivery platform, packed in a box of four at Rp588,000+ each. But until 15th August 2021, these mooncakes can be purchased for a special early-bird offer of Rp450,000 nett per box.

Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important festivals for the Chinese. It is an opportunity to gather with family, show gratitude for the harvest and the opportunity to invoke fortune. To celebrate this festivity, the ancient Chinese people made their own mooncakes, then ate them together with their family and close relatives. The elders of the family would cut the cake into small pieces and share them with family members as a symbol of family ties. The round shape of these cakes represents the completeness and unity of the family.

Please call (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886111 to place your orders and get more information.