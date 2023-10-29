Everyone Has Made the List This Festive Season at W Bali – Seminyak

Everyone’s made the list this festive season at the award-winning and stylish resort, W Bali – Seminyak.

Rolling out from 24th December 2023 to 1st January 2024, the resort offers the most fun-filled program to ensure guests enjoy their holiday season with the ultimate lineup of events. The celebrations will have you ready to welcome an extraordinary year for 2024.

Make Your Christmas Wish List

Sunday, 24th December & Monday, 25th December 2023

Kick off the holiday merriments in Festive style on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Our world-class restaurants are ready to serve you with an array of delectable dishes that will tantalise your taste buds. From buffet-style super brunches to lavish dinners, we’ve got it all covered. Expect succulent seafood, mouthwatering meats from our wood-fired Argentinian grill, and classic roasted turkeys, all accompanied by the pumped-up beats of W Bali – Seminyak’s top DJs and soothing tunes from a live music acoustic set.

Prices start from Rp1,200,000 per person. House beverages and wine packages are available.

The Day After Christmas

Tuesday, 26th December & Friday, 29th December 2023

Did you miss the Christmas fun? No worries! Join us for the “Boxing Day” Super Brunch on Tuesday, 26th December 2023, starting from 12 PM onwards, or indulge in the delightful “Seafood Market” on Friday, 29th December 2023, starting at 6 PM. These events are perfect for those with late-night cravings or anyone wanting to whet their appetite further.

Prices start from Rp1,200,000 per person. House beverages and wine packages are available.

Ring in the New Year

Sunday, 31st December 2023

As we bid adieu to 2023, begin your last day of the year with a super brunch during the day and make the last night of the year truly extraordinary with our unforgettable feasts. Starfish Bloo and Fire will serve up an extravagant all-you-can-eat dinner featuring decadent dishes like Foie Gras, Sevruga black caviar, truffles, and oysters.

Prices for the super brunch start from Rp1,200,000 per person, while prices for the dinner start from Rp3,500,000 per person inclusive of entry to the New Year’s Eve party. House beverages and wine packages are available.

Make Your 2024 Wish List

Sunday, 31st December 2023

The festivities will not be complete without a countdown party, presenting two stages for you to choose from. Make sure not to miss the main stage at W Lounge! The open-air area will truly light up as we party into the night, with tunes by talented DJs ranging from Damian Saint to the main international headliner Mousse T, one of Germany’s most prominent musical exports.

We are going all out on the Woobar beachfront with a hip-hop stage, featuring a lineup of the island’s most renowned DJs, including Stan, Goodgrip, Jeremy Jay, and Schizo. The night will wrap up with dazzling fireworks to end the year with a serious bang!

Entrance ticket prices:

Early Bird : Rp600,000 per person

Pre-sale : Rp800,000 per person

At the door : Rp1,200,000 per person

Welcome, 2024!

Monday, 1st January 2024

To top off your New Year’s, the party is not over! If you need a hangover cure, W’s got you covered with the island’s most indulgent super brunch. Stay and get wet at our fun pool party – don’t miss this one, as it will be a memorable first day of the year!

Prices start from Rp1,900,000 per person. House beverages and wine packages are available.

Join us at W Bali – Seminyak for an unforgettable holiday season filled with culinary delights, pulsating music, and extraordinary moments.

For more information or reservations:

visit wbaliseminyak.com

call +62 361 3000 106

email at [email protected]

Our E-Booklet is also available here.