Celebrate Year of the Metal Ox at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Authentic Cantonese feast of an abundant Chinese New Year tempting menus, hampers, and special staycation room package awaits!

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta presents a series of grand Chinese New Year celebrations this Year of the Metal Ox.

The festivity will begin with the Guzheng musical performance on 11th February 2021 at 6:30 pm at the hotel’s lobby. Guzheng, also known as the Chinese zither, is a traditional musical instrument comprised of 21 plucked strings, creating the perfect harmony and atmosphere on this celebration. There will also be performances from the God of Wealth and Chinese Calligraphy.

Delightful Chinese New Year Set Menus

Celebrate new beginnings with one of the three scrumptious Chinese New Year set menus at Jakarta’s Award-Winning Chinese restaurant, Li Feng. Helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Tan Kwang Aik and one of China’s most notable 2 Michelin star chefs, Chef Fei, Li Feng presents authentic Cantonese cuisine in a culturally rich space, making it the perfect venue for auspicious new year celebrations with family and loved ones.

The sumptuous meal will start with the serving of Prosperity Yu Sheng, the traditional dish of Chinese New Year, served with salmon and jellyfish with crispy fish skin in homemade sweet plum sauce. Other highlights of the menu include deep-fried golden swan dumpling with roasted duck in Portuguese style, double-boiled fish maw soup with dry scallop, and many more.

11-course “Kung Hei Fat Choi” set menu will be available at Li Feng on 11th February for dinner and on 12-14 February 2021 for lunch and dinner (pre-order 24 hours in advance), priced at Rp2,288,000++ per person.

The vegetarian set menu on 11th February for dinner at Li Feng and Lyon is priced at Rp988,000++ per person.

Exquisite 8-course set menu at Lyon on 11th February for dinner is priced at Rp1,988,000++ per person.

Chinese New Year Buffet dinner on 11th February at Cinnamon is priced at Rp728,000++ per person.

Please contact +62 (21) 2993 8825 or email to [email protected] for reservations.

Chinese New Year Delicacies

Wish your friends and partners a healthy and prosperous Year of the Metal Ox with the special Chinese New Year Hampers filled with premium delights from Li Feng.

Inside the hampers are homemade pineapple Chinese cookies, Chinese pastries, spicy black bean sauce, spicy cashew nut, and The Exclusive Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s red envelope and customizable luggage tag. Li Feng’s Treasure Tea collection will be included too, consisting of three coveted varieties, including Silver Needle White Tea – known as one of the most prized white teas.

This Chinese New Year delicacies will be available at Li Feng from 11th January 2021 priced at Rp1,188,000nett per box. Special early bird 15 percent discount for purchase between 11 to 31 January 2021.

Contact +62 (21) 2993 8825 or email to [email protected] for more details or to place your order.

“Chinese New Year Weekend Staycation” Room Package

Conveniently located in the heart of Jakarta, the hotel offers 272 spacious and beautifully appointed rooms and suites overlooking the legendary welcome monument (Bundaran HI) and the city’s skyline. Available 11-14 February 2021, the “Chinese New Year Weekend Staycation” package includes:

Daily breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12 years old

15 percent off room rate

20 percent savings on dining at Lyon and Cinnamon (exclude set menu)

10 percent savings on dining at Li Feng (exclude alcohol)

Complimentary high-speed internet access