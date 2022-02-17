Japanese Emperor’s Birthday: Izakaya by OKU Collaborates with Local Japanese Talents

Another wonderful collaboration is coming to The Apurva Kempinski Bali at the signature Japanese venue Izakaya by OKU.

The upcoming event is geared to celebrating the Japanese Emperor’s birthday, from 23rd to 25th February 2022. The event will feature the creations of three Japanese guest talents, who have been making their names known in Bali’s Japanese community.

Chef Hashimoto Soji and Chef Hatanaka Hirotake, the two Japanese chefs who collaborated with the restaurant last year, will be returning to Izakaya by OKU. Joining them this time is Nishi Yuji, who is known for his meticulous Japanese cocktail creations. They have all been living on the island, and have long years of experience under their belt to perfect their craft. Through this collaboration, they will showcase the real homestyle food of Japan, not the altered version that has been modified for international taste.

“We are truly excited to work with these extraordinary talents,” shared Vincent Guironnet, General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

“The Apurva Kempinski Bali is always looking for new ways to introduce innovative experiences to our discerning guests while giving the local talents a platform to showcase their talents. As Japanese natives, their extensive knowledge of Japanese cuisine will add a sense of authenticity to every creation presented, and we believe that this will give our guests a deeper appreciation of Japanese cuisine.”

Together with the talented chefs of Izakaya by OKU, led by Chef Budi and Chef Komang, they have curated a three-course experience, complete with Japanese cocktails for an immersive dining experience. The event will give guests the chance to enjoy the beloved home-cooked Japanese food, in the luxurious ambience of Izakaya by OKU. The restaurant offers a bistro-chic setting and an interactive open-kitchen dining experience, where guests and the chefs are able to interact, adding to the sense of fun and enjoyment.

“As part of the Unity in Diversity campaign, we are truly honoured to work with these talented chefs. It is a good opportunity for everyone to experience and take the journey alongside them,” shared Chef Budi and Chef Komang.

The special Japanese Emperor celebration is available from Rp500,000 nett per person. You can explore the menu here.

Please call +62 81138 209541 or email [email protected] to make your reservation or to learn more.