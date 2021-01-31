Imlek Brunch All You Can Eat at Hotel Grand Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran

Gong XI … Gong XI …

Hotel Grand Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran presents “Imlek Brunch All You Can Eat” this lunar year of the metal ox, including a wide array of food and beverage offerings located at Catappa Restaurant.

This Chinese New Year Brunch will take place on 12th February 2021 at 11:30am. Enjoy a special price of only Rp388,000 per nett per person where you can relish on Toss Yee Shang as complimentary. Don’t miss the other tantalizing “Signature” menus featuring a variety of menu choices from over 150 menus.

You can also enjoy a “Valentine Romantic Dinner” on 14th February in an elegant nuance and organised very decently by the team Catappa Restaurant. To celebrate sumptuous dishes on this Valentine’s, each couple can spend Rp1 million per nett.

Hotel Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran is ready to welcome you to enjoy the dishes served at every event with standard health protocols that have been certified by CHSE (Cleanliness, Health (Health), Safety (Security), and Environment (Friendly environment) from the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, and ALL SAFE Certified from Accor Groups Hotel as a label standardisation of safety, health, and consumer comfort certificates in the New Normal era.

Please contact the Catappa Restaurant Team GRO at phone number +62 878- 0414-1988 or email to [email protected] for more details and orders.