The Botanica Sanctuary Launches the Exquisite Indonesian Flavors in Collaboration with Master Chef Degan Septoadji

Indonesia offers a wide range of delectable cuisine and is ultimately exciting to taste.

It can be described as rich, complex and intensely flavorful. Celebrating Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day, The Botanica Sanctuary, the most verdant hotel in Puncak managed by leading international lodging owner-operator The Ascott Limited (Ascott) and developed by one of Indonesia’s top property firms Agung Sedayu Group, is launching ‘The Exquisite Indonesian Flavors’ in collaboration with Master Chef Degan Septoadji, talented Indonesian chef to proudly showcase the wealth of Indonesian culinary heritage.

Years of experience and exposure to various international settings have shaped Chef Degan’s natural talent and his passion for cooking into an insightful cooking philosophy. He believes there is a strong correlation between cuisine and its culture and this is something he infuses into his culinary masterpieces. Degan’s passion for Indonesian food has brought him to cook and present his food at some of the world’s best venues including the 3-Michelin star Restaurant Schwarzwaldstube in Hotel Traube Tonbach, Germany regularly since 2014, and at the renowned Café de la Paix in Paris, France, as well as in the UK.

He was nominated as ‘Best Asian Chef’ at the 2012 World Gourmet Summit in Singapore. Outside of his professional career in the culinary industry, Degan is well known for appearing as a judge on the popular reality TV show MasterChef Indonesia.

Through this collaboration, The Botanica Sanctuary is taking guests on an enticing Indonesian culinary adventure, offering a scrumptious a la carte-style dining experience. Urab Kepiting Soka, Sup Kepala Udang, Salmon Acar Kuning, Iga Kambing Bumbu Ketumbar, Asam-asam Daging, and Bebek Bumbu Bali are the highlighted menus. Under the hands of Master Chef Degan, it shows exceptional flair that brings innovation and food together for a truly satisfying feast. These special menu collaborations are taking place from 11th – 31st of August 2022 at The Garden Brasserie and GYU Steak House.

Handy Bunardy, General Manager of The Botanica Sanctuary, said “ We are excited to collaborate with Master Chef Degan, presenting the exquisite Indonesian cuisine feast to our restaurants. Our guests will be wowed by the extravagant spread of the finest Indonesian cuisine in celebrating 77th Independence Day on this special occasion. ”

The Botanica Sanctuary – Puncak, Opened its door on October 10, 2021, being ideally situated in the heart of the Puncak, the hotel affords breathtaking views of Mount Pangrango and virgin pine forest. Surrounded by the beauty of virgin pine forest, the gateway to the mystical mountain world. With a deeply rooted sense of the extraordinary, of the highest quality and of authentic hospitality, The Botanica invites its guests to explore the impressive nature around and to discover themselves. It is only 5 minutes away from the Taman Safari Indonesia, a world-class zoo titled the best conservation site by the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. The Botanica provides 166 luminous rooms – including 32 Suites divided into 9 different types, Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Unique Corner, Loft Family Room, Unique Corner Suites, The Valley Suites, The Garden Suites and The Botanica Suites.

For further info, please visit thebotanicapesonaalam.com or connect with us on social media at @thebotanicasanctuary

