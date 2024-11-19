Giri Asta of The St. Regis Bali: Indonesia’s World-Class Mixologist in Hennessy My Way 2024

The St. Regis Bali Resort proudly announces I Gusti Putu Agus Giri Asta as the runner-up and recipient of the Best Ritual title in the prestigious Hennessy My Way 2024 competition.

As the sole Indonesian representative, Giri’s achievement in this elite global challenge cements his reputation as a world-class mixologist, seamlessly blending innovation with sustainable practices.

Hosted by Hennessy, the world leader in luxury spirits, this competition celebrates the most sustainable cocktail creations paired with exceptional service. Competing against top bartenders worldwide, Giri’s recognition places him at the forefront of the industry.

The competition unfolds in three phases. In the first phase, a panel of experts evaluates all entries to select the Top 50 competitors. These bartenders then craft new cocktails for the second phase, vying for a place in the Top 10 Live Round in Cognac, France. The finalists will present their creations in a live finale, judged by an expert panel and an audience.

Giri Asta began his inspiring mixology journey at The St. Regis Bali Resort in 2016, where he has continually impressed guests with his exceptional bartending skills. To Giri, each cocktail is an art form; the drink is his canvas, and the ingredients are his palette.

For the Hennessy My Way Challenge, Giri created three sustainable cocktails, each showcasing his creativity and commitment to eco-conscious mixology. His first creation, Padi Paradise, is a zero-waste cocktail embodying the spirit of Bali. His second submission, Konyal Crush, celebrates local flavours with sustainably sourced ingredients, including passion fruit and strawberries. The leftover pulp was transformed into jam, while strawberry remnants were used as a salty garnish. In the final round, Giri introduced the Hennessy Harmony cocktail, inspired by the Balinese offering Canang Sari. This cocktail combines Hennessy X.O, pineapple-orange shrub, pomegranate juice, pandan rose syrup, and lime juice, presented in a recycled bottle atop an upcycled wooden branch, symbolising sustainability.

Giri’s ability to fuse Balinese culture with the sophistication of Hennessy earned him recognition as a leader in the global bartending community.

Giri’s success exemplifies The St. Regis Bali Resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. The resort integrates eco-conscious practices across its operations, from sourcing local ingredients to reducing waste in its culinary and beverage offerings. Giri’s sustainable cocktails embody this ethos, proving that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. By embracing local flavours and minimising environmental impact, Giri highlights the resort’s dedication to preserving Bali’s natural beauty while delivering an unparalleled guest experience.

Guests are invited to enjoy Giri’s acclaimed cocktails—Padi Paradise, Konyal Crush, and Hennessy Harmony—exclusively at The St. Regis Bar Bali. These signature drinks reflect Giri’s extraordinary mixology talents and The St. Regis Bali Resort’s commitment to offering an exceptional guest experience.

For further information, please visit www.thestregisbali.com.