Festive at The Park

This festive season, Park Hyatt Jakarta invites you to create cherished memories with loved ones in a luxurious setting. Known as a haven for discerning travellers, the hotel offers an array of seasonal delights and timeless traditions to make your holidays truly unforgettable.

This year’s festivities feature an opulent staycation with engaging children’s activities and workshops, indulgent festive afternoon teas, Japanese culinary experiences, and exceptional dining events accompanied by live music. From lavish buffets to curated set menus, Park Hyatt Jakarta ensures every moment of your celebration is thoughtfully crafted.

Festive Stays at Park Hyatt Jakarta

Celebrate the season in unmatched comfort with the Festive Stay Package, including breakfast for two adults, a festive dinner at The Dining Room, exclusive seasonal amenities, and 15% off body treatments at The Spa (per person, per day). Families will enjoy weekend children’s activities and workshops, creating joyful experiences for all.

Availability: 1st of December 2024 – 12th of January 2025

Festive Hampers

Spread the joy of giving with Park Hyatt Jakarta’s elegant festive cakes and hampers. Starting from Rp888,000++, these beautifully curated gifts are perfect for friends, family, and colleagues.

Festive Dining at The Park

Indulge in a variety of festive dining experiences across Park Hyatt Jakarta’s exceptional venues:

Dining Room: Enjoy abundant buffets and live cooking stations featuring seasonal highlights such as Roast Turkey, Wagyu Stockyard Tomahawk, Salmon en Croute, and delightful pastries.

Enjoy abundant buffets and live cooking stations featuring seasonal highlights such as Roast Turkey, Wagyu Stockyard Tomahawk, Salmon en Croute, and delightful pastries. Conservatory: Savour an exquisite buffet-style festive afternoon tea.

Savour an exquisite buffet-style festive afternoon tea. KITA 喜多 Restaurant: Delight in a curated festive menu of Japanese specialities starting from Rp200,000++.

Dining Highlights at Dining Room:

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet: 24th of December 2024, priced at Rp1,088,000++ per person

24th of December 2024, priced at Rp1,088,000++ per person Christmas Day Brunch Buffet: 25th of December 2024, priced at 1,088,000++ per person

25th of December 2024, priced at 1,088,000++ per person Festive Lunch Buffets: 23rd–30th of December (excluding 25th of December), priced at Rp628,000++ per person

23rd–30th of December (excluding 25th of December), priced at Rp628,000++ per person Festive Dinner Buffets: 23d–30th of December (excluding 24th of December), priced at Rp698,000++ per person

23d–30th of December (excluding 24th of December), priced at Rp698,000++ per person Festive Sunday Brunches: Every Sunday in December – Starting from Rp909,000++ per person

Festive Drinks at The Park

Celebrate the season with Classic Festive Cocktails at The Bar or step back in time with ’74 Festive Cocktails at KITA Bar on Level 36, where classic charm meets holiday cheer. Non-alcoholic festive mocktails are also available throughout December 2024, offering refreshing options for every guest.

For more information about the festive offerings at Park Hyatt Jakarta, visit https://www.parkhyattjakartarestaurants.com/Festive-2024 or explore their website at www.parkhyattjakarta.com.