The event will feature Michelin-starred Chef Fernando P. Arellano and global mixologist Nico De Soto.

The St. Regis Bali Resort is set to host two exclusive culinary events, promising an unparalleled gastronomic journey for esteemed guests.

KAYUPUTI RESTAURANT

Two Exquisite Evenings with Michelin-Starred Chef Fernando P. Arellano

On the evenings of 16th and 17th February 2024, starting at 6:00 PM, Kayuputi Restaurant will become the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience featuring Michelin-starred Chef Fernando P. Arellano of Zaranda. With a culinary journey that has earned Zaranda two Michelin stars and two Repsol suns, Chef Fernando’s innovative creations have consistently captivated critics and gourmets alike.

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a specially crafted 6-course degustation menu, offering a tantalising glimpse into the evolution of Zaranda’s classics and the chef’s latest creations. The live culinary demonstrations and exceptional wine pairing options will add an extra layer of vibrancy to the evening.

Event: Two Exquisite Evenings with Michelin-Starred Chef Fernando P. Arellano

Venue: Kayuputi Restaurant

Date & Time: 16th – 17th February 2024, 6:00 PM

Price: Rp1,850,000 net per person with additional wine pairing at Rp1,700,000 net per person

Seating is limited, and advance booking is essential. For information and reservations, kindly contact the email [email protected], call +62 361 300 6786, or WhatsApp +62 811 3994 915.

THE ST. REGIS BAR BALI

A Global Mixology Experience with Renowned French Bartender Nico De Soto

On 4th February 2024, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, The St. Regis Bar Bali will be transformed into a haven for cocktail enthusiasts as renowned French bartender Nico De Soto takes centre stage. Nico’s illustrious career, marked by his global journey and renowned contributions to the world of mixology, has earned him recognition as one of the most influential figures in the bar world.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a unique experience featuring Pernod Richard’s curated spirits and exclusive cocktails with Malfy Gin, Jameson Black Barrel, and Altos Olmeca. This exclusive night promises to showcase Nico De Soto’s dedication to the craft and his innovative approach to mixology.

Event: A Global Mixology Experience with Renowned French Bartender Nico De Soto

Venue: The St. Regis Bar Bali

Date & Time: 4th February 2024, 6:30 – 10:00 PM

For reservations, please email [email protected] or call +62 361 8478 111.

Join The St. Regis Bali Resort for these exceptional culinary evenings, as it continues to redefine luxury and offer an unparalleled blend of culinary excellence.