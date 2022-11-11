A Joyful Celebration at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Soak up all the festive joy and come together with those that you hold dear. The most wonderful time of the year begins with full bellies and happy hearts as you indulge in our bespoke restaurants and a fabulous staycation.

For this jolly season, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites guests to a festive celebration that will bring plenty of Yuletide cheer and holiday glamour in the heart of the city that will make for special holiday memories.

White Christmas at Signatures

Set your tables as the season’s favourites are ready for the oven. We are here to make this year of festivities a memorable one, with an endless feast of roast turkey with all the trimmings, roasted US Prime ribs, smoked beef brisket, seafood on ice and other appetising delicacies imbued with joyous festive colours that will get you through your holiday celebration in style. Adding to the festivities is a Christmas choir performance, magician and Santa Klaus along with festive decorations that will complete your celebration. Special drink: Mulled wine

Joyful Christmas Celebration 24th – 25th December 2022 for Lunch and Dinner Buffet is at IDR 768,000++ per person. Early-bird offers 15% off before 15th December 2022.

OKU Festive Bento and six-course tasting menu

Mark this wonderful time of the year with exquisite Japanese cuisine. Immerse yourself in a three-tier OKU artisanal Christmas Bento as you celebrate this festive season. With main-course choices of Truffle Gyudon, Tasmanian Salmon, Saikyo Cod or Tendon accompanied by a Christmas dessert. Inclusive of ocha. Featuring Fugu Karaage as a special appetiser. Available on 24th and 25th December 2022 for lunch for IDR 1,500,000++ per set.

Celebrate Christmas with a Japanese twist as you treat your loved ones with a Christmas OKUKASE. A lavish six-course tasting menu featuring Tuna Pillow, Toyosu Aburi Sushi, Christmas Special Red Soup, Fugu Karaage, Japanese Wagyu and a Christmas dessert. Available on 24th and 25th December 2022 priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person, including free-flow ocha.

The Season of Giving

Celebrate the year you had together with your family and friends with our Christmas hampers. Spread the Yuletide cheer with our collection of festive treats, which brings opportunities for celebration, reconnection and making new memories. Price starting from IDR 600,000++.

An early-bird offer is available for purchases made before 30th November 2022.

A Merry Bavarian Christmas

Bask in Yuletide cheer with your friends and family over a Paulaner Christmas Platter for a festive Bavarian Christmas. Filled with snail sausage, bratwurst sausage, roasted duck, pork belly, lamb chop, potato croquette, pretzel, asparagus, Brussels sprout, sweet corn and onion rings specially curated for a festive celebration.

Available from 1st to 26th December 2022 at IDR 690,000++ per portion.

Have Yourself a Sweet Christmas

It’s the most joyous time of the year! Spread the magic and joy of the season with a collection of festive delights from Kempi Deli that will get you through this jolly season in style. Prices start from IDR 75,000++ for individual cakes and IDR 460,000++ for whole cakes, available from 15th to 31st December 2022.

Joyful Staycation

Make the most of your Christmas celebration with a festive staycation in the city that will guarantee you a very merry Christmas. Complete with special amenities to set the festive mood from the heart of Jakarta. Starting from IDR 2,250,000++, inclusive of breakfast for two adults and children below six years old and special welcome amenities. The joyful staycation is valid for stays from 23th to 29th December 2022.