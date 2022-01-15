Starfish Bloo Sunday Brunch Coming to You

Believing this as an opportunity to deliver exceptional service, together with W Bali – Seminyak, Marriott Bonvoy has come up with Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels, an exclusively curated dining experience, at the comfort of your own place.

“Seizing the opportunity to let our audience going longer and staying later at their own vicinity has never been done before and we are very excited to bring these experiences to life,” said Titus Rosier, General Manager of W Bali – Seminyak.

Launched this year, culinary travellers can continue exploring their cravings for Starfish Bloo’s Sunday Brunch while kicking back and relaxing at their own place. Available daily, Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels will certainly uplift the usual food delivery experience into a next-level experience by bringing the entire brunch, including the chef, the oysters’ cart, the mixologist all the way to the DJ booth to you.

Bringing the Sunday brunch ritual to you, Starfish Bloo Brunch, the brunch of all brunches will continue serving the taste of Asian flavours with Western essences to awaken your taste buds serving a selection of delicacies, starting with Asian salad, charcuterie board, sushi-sashimi-nigiri station, then moving to options of international or Balinese carving featuring roasted marinated Australian prime beef or Balinese pork sam sam, to the grilled land and sea corner, and not to be missed, to end it with delightful sweet treats.

The brunch package will be available on three different packages starting from Rp9.9 million++ serving up to 10 people. The packages will include the brunch menus, transportation, dining and music equipment, chef as well as service talents. With a duration of 3,5 hours, all you need to do is sit back, relax and feast! The packages including food and beverages are also available starting from Rp13.9 million++.

On another note, W Bali – Seminyak also provides a Mixologist in Action – home edition. Set to lift your in-house party experience, W Bali’s mixologist will be bringing the W’s cocktail culture to you, all along including the bar counter and options of beverage packages starting from Rp7.5 million++ mixing for up to 10 people.

Three days’ advance reservation is required. Please dial +62 361 3000 106, email [email protected] or access Starfish Bloo for more information.