Festive Experiences and Ultimate Romantic Escape at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills

A lot is happening at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills this February. The resort invites guests to enjoy colourful decorations, seasonal dining experiences and vibrant traditions.

Year of the OX

Festivities kicked off from the 4th week of January, where guests were welcomed in traditional styles of hanging Chinese lanterns to enliven the hotel. “Lawang – Pullman Ciawi” and the beautiful “Lions” – a Lunar New Year decoration where guests can enjoy through the gift of sights or by taking pictures – stands magnificently at the left side of the Reception Area.

The authentic flavour of scrumptious reunion festive dishes, curated by the resorts’ team of amatory chefs will be served for lunch and dinner.

Damar Restaurant

Savour Chinese traditional and contemporary well-loved dishes, Lunar New Year favourites and the prosperity Yee Sang with extensive “served-all-you-can-eat” style. The epicurean journey starts from cold appetizers; savoury nibbles; soup, noddle and wok stations; Chinese main courses and pastry corners priced at Rp388,000 nett per person, and served for dinner on 11 and 12 February 2021 at 6-9pm and lunch on 12 February 2021 at noon-3pm. Early bird reservations before 7 February 2021 are entitled to win a total dining voucher of Rp1 million.

Mad Cow Vimala Hills

Celebrate the year of the OX with the prosperity Yee Sang and a three-course Chinese Set Menu of Duck Shung-Fang, Cantonese beef ribs and sweet potato cake priced at Rp388,000++ per person. It’s available from 10-17 February 2021 for dinner on Wednesday-Saturday at 6-9pm and lunch on Saturday-Sunday at noon-4pm.

Adding to the excitement, the unique cultural traditions – “Lion Dance Performance” will be parading on Lunar New Year’s Eve and Lunar New Year Day, dancing to snatch lettuce and red envelope, which is supposed to bring good luck and prosperity to the Lunar New Year.

Love this February

Damar Restaurant

Guests can delight in the celebrated season of love with romantic dining experience through “served-all-you-can-eat” dinner on 13 and 14 February 2021. Perched just next to the resort’s lagoon-style swimming pools, diners can enjoy the magnificent starry night as the perfect companion for their romantic rendezvous. Dinner is priced at Rp290,000++ per person at 6-9pm.

Mad Cow Vimala Hills

The town’s most convivial steakhouse will be serving an intimate three-course Valentine’s Day Set Menu on 13 February 2021 at 6-9pm, and 14 February 2021 at noon-3pm priced at Rp700,000++ per couple. This curated feast features burn caesar salad, fillet mignon and passion and white chocolate cheesecake with added delights of hand-crafted welcome mocktails and a red rose for the ladies. Couples can choose to dine on the outdoor terrace or indoors amongst the stylish décor.

“THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF LOVE”, A WHOLE HOST OF ENTICING FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS TEEM AT DINING VENUES IN PULLMAN CIAWI VIMALA HILLS.

Damar Restaurant

“Taste of Bogor” is extended until 28 February 2021. A delectable selection of authentic West Java dishes is presented through “served-all-you-can-eat” on Friday and Saturday at 6-9pm, priced at Rp290,000++ per person.

Guests are invited to go with the healthy offer by savouring “Es Alpukat Kocok” filled with many health benefits. Or opt for “Es Klepon”, a refreshing beverage inspired the popular Indonesian sweet rice cake. Both beverages are available daily at 6am-9pm and 24 hours room service for Rp45,000++ per glass.

Mad Cow Vimala Hills

Until 28 February 2021, this month’s exclusive drink called Bobba Bandong, a twist collection from the original bubble drink is available. Blended with rose syrup and topped with vanilla ice cream, diners can enjoy this wonderful sweet treat for Rp45,000++ per glass.

Salak Bar & Lounge

From its favourable location at the heart of the resort, Salak Bar & Lounge invites guests to take pleasure, lean back and experience its atmosphere of true hospitality for casual hangouts with family, friends and colleagues. Sweet temptations include “Sweetheart Cappuccino” (Rp45,000++ per glass)

“I like you BERRY much” is a seductive selection of heavenly homemade desserts of strawberry cakes as crumble tart, mille-feuille, pie and strudel priced at Rp45,000++ per slice and is available daily from noon-8pm.

Padi Pool Bar

Set along in serene and natural surroundings, the resort offers culinary lovers the Padi Pool Bar – a haven of unspoiled beauty serving popular traditional and international light dishes and refreshing poolside drinks. Padi lets diners indulge in the authenticity of West Java’s most-loved comfort dish, the Soto Mie Bogor (traditional yellow beef noodle soup) priced at Rp79,000++ per portion.

This exclusive offer has been extended for another month by popular demand. Padi Pool Bar opens from noon-9pm on weekdays and 8am-9pm on weekends and public holidays.

Get the ultimate dining experience at the newest five-star resort near to home. An exclusive 3D2N stay is offered during the long weekend period of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day starting from Rp4,464,000++ per room for two nights, inclusive two daily breakfasts.

Reserve now via 0251 – 830 – 6888 or [email protected].

For more information about the curated selections of staying, dining and special event-exclusive offers, please visit www.pullman-ciawi-vimalahills.com

++ prices are subject to 21% service and government tax unless otherwise stated nett.