Hop into Easter Fun at Grand Hyatt Bali

Easter is the perfect occasion to bring the whole family together for fun and excitement.

Head to Grand Hyatt Bali for a truly unforgettable celebration, where Easter Bunny-themed activities, a delectable Easter Brunch, and a special event will create cherished memories and keep the entire family happily connected throughout the day.

Indulge in a sumptuous Easter Brunch from 12.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Salsa Verde, offering a wide array of gourmet dishes, including Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna, Chicken Cacciatora, Fish Milanese, Fish En Papillote, Potato Wedges, and Frittata.

Kids can enjoy a range of activities, including the most exciting Headband Making, Bunny Hopping Competition, Balloon Pop War, Easter-Themed Science Project, Find the Eggs & Mr. Bunny, Fun Egg Decoration, and many more.

After all the fun, don’t miss our Segno x Salsa Bar Takeover on the 20th of April from 5.00 PM to 8:00 PM, featuring refreshing cocktails made with Three Peaks London Dry Gin. Enjoy a vibrant evening of speciality drinks and good vibes in an exclusive bar experience.

Join Grand Hyatt Bali for a day and evening filled with laughter, creativity, delicious food, and unforgettable moments. Make this Easter truly special for you and your family at Grand Hyatt Bali.

For more information, please send your inquiries via email to balgh.gs.reservations@hyatt.com or send a message to WhatsApp at +62 361 771234.