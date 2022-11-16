Festive Programme at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve just around the corner, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is excited to reveal its festive programme.

Sprawled across 4.8 hectares, Hotel Indigo has 289 rooms, suites, and villas. The property is also home to eight unique F&B outlets, each inspired by Seminyak and its island home of Bali; SugarSand beach club, Makase all-day dining, Pottery Café, Tree Bar, Cave Pool Bar, kiosk grab & go concept, home delivery, and Salon Bali. A stay at Hotel Indigo is a true culinary journey.

Guests might start the day with a floating breakfast in their villa, continue with afternoon tea and locally roasted coffee, and finish with sundowners overlooking the sea.

Various dinner and brunch options are starting from Rp650,000 per person, including a range of additional beverage packages. Diners can choose to enjoy their “feast-ival” as family-style share plates, a la carte dishes, a six-course menu with cocktail and wine pairings, or a decadent buffet.

From mid-December, guests will also get a chance to sample the new Japanese-inspired dishes of Chef Syamsul Rizal, the hotel’s latest Japanese Specialty Chef at SugarSand. Utilising the best of what’s local, Chef Rizal’s recently revamped menu is perfectly paired with SugarSand’s laid-back ambience and sunset views.

Festive celebrations kick off with Christmas Eve dinner at the hotel’s stylish all-day restaurant, Makase. The next day, the Christmas Day brunch will be served at Makase followed by the Christmas dinner at the hotel’s oceanfront eatery, SugarSand. Hotel Indigo’s New Year’s Eve offerings will include decadent New Year’s Eve buffet dinners at both Makase restaurant and SugarSand – which was recently crowned “Favourite Restaurant: Reader’s Choice” at the 2022 Exquisite Awards.

With such a diverse holiday-season offering, Hotel Indigo has something to offer everyone, from solo NYE partygoers to couples seeking a romantic pool-villa getaway. For families, the hotel’s connecting suites offer ultimate comfort and convenience. And with the hotel’s eclectic style bringing home “Best Hotel Interior Design” at the Exquisite Awards, design-savvy travellers will be happy, too.

Guests can also take advantage of special room rates to enjoy a stay in the most vibrant neighbourhood in Seminyak. Catch the special room rates for overnight stays at the bustling beachside hotel by booking here.

Aside from being a culinary wonder, the hotel will host a creative array of cultural and wellness activities for adults and kids. Pottery making, cooking classes, yoga, and Balinese dress-up are just a few planned sessions.

Click here to learn more about the menus, pricing, venue details, and festive happenings reservation at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach this festive season.