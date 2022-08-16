Bali Island School – Out With an Outstanding Score and in With a New Principal

Bali Island School ends 2021-2022 academic year with strong IBDP results and starts the new academic year 2022-2023 with a new Principal

Earlier this month, more than 113,000 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) students across the world received their IBDP results from the May 2022 exam. Bali Island School (BIS), the most established IB World School in Bali, is very pleased to congratulate all Class of 2022 students on their strong IBDP results with a 100 percent passing rate and an average of 34.18 points, where the highest achieving student earned 45 points – the highest IB score.

The global statistics show vibrant flying colours:

BIS average: 34.18 – Global average: 31.98

BIS Pass rate: 100% – Global pass rate 85.85%

1 student achieving 44 points ( Top 2.4% globally)

1 student achieving 45 points (Top 0.7% globally)

“Despite completing a majority of their Diploma Programme journey online, the Class of 2022 achieved some fantastic IBDP results. BIS is proud of once again having a passing rate of 100% and an average IBDP score of 34.18 with both numbers being significantly higher than the world average. In addition, one student achieved the perfect score of 45 which globally is accomplished by less than 1% of all candidates taking the Diploma Programme exams. Congratulations to all BIS graduates of the Class of 2022,” said Klaus Weber, Diploma Programme Coordinator.

“As incoming Principal at Bali Island School (BIS), I was suitably impressed with the recent IBDP results that BIS students gained. However, let’s not lose sight of the important life skills, attitudes and aptitudes that students acquire during their primary and secondary school journeys. So, let’s celebrate all students’ achievements, irrespective of their final grade. Kudos to Klaus Weber, DPC at BIS, all the DP staff, and especially to all the students at BIS for exhibiting true grit and determination,” said Mike Miller, Principal.

Miller joins Bali Island School with years of experience in the educational sector. Prior to joining BIS, the most established IB school in Bali, Mike was positioned as Deputy Head of International Schools of North America, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Holding a Master’s degree in Education, Educational Leadership and Management, Miller is also familiar with other roles such as Experienced IB Workshop Leader (for Heads of School and IB Coordinators) and IB School Visiting Team Member for verification and evaluation visits, as well as Experienced CIS visiting school accreditation team member.

Miller is excited to embrace his life in Bali and lead Bali Island School to be the number one choice of school for internationally minded families in Bali and be the leader of IB schools in Indonesia and beyond.