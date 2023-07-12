Odd-Even Rule Is Implemented in These 28 Toll Road Access

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has re-implemented the odd-even rule for five working days, starting from Monday, 10th July 2023 to Friday, 14th July 2023.

This odd-even rule will be applied in two sessions, namely 6am-10am and 4pm-9pm.

In addition to being applicable to 25 roads in the capital city, this rule will also be enforced on 28 access roads leading to or around the toll gates in the city.

The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Traffic Directorate also utilises static and mobile ETLE to record every vehicle user crossing the odd-even route.

Vehicle owners are expected to adhere to the rules in response to this regulation. If violated, drivers will be issued a ticket and may face a maximum fine of Rp500,000.

The following are 28 inner-city toll gate access roads that apply the odd-even rule in Jakarta today: