Odd-Even Rule Is Implemented in These 28 Toll Road Access

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has re-implemented the odd-even rule for five working days, starting from Monday, 10th July 2023 to Friday, 14th July 2023.
This odd-even rule will be applied in two sessions, namely 6am-10am and 4pm-9pm.
In addition to being applicable to 25 roads in the capital city, this rule will also be enforced on 28 access roads leading to or around the toll gates in the city.
The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Traffic Directorate also utilises static and mobile ETLE to record every vehicle user crossing the odd-even route.
Vehicle owners are expected to adhere to the rules in response to this regulation. If violated, drivers will be issued a ticket and may face a maximum fine of Rp500,000.
The following are 28 inner-city toll gate access roads that apply the odd-even rule in Jakarta today:
- Jalan Anggrek Neli Murni to access the Jakarta-Tangerang Toll Road
- Off-ramp Slipi/Palmerah/Tanah Abang toll to Jalan Brigjen Katamso
- Jalan Brigjen Katamso to Toll Gate Slipi 2
- Off-ramp Tomang/Grogol Highway to Jalan Kemanggisan Utama
- The intersection of Jalan Palmerah Utara-Jalan KS Tubun to the Slipi 1 Toll Gate
- Jalan Pejompongan Raya to the Pejompongan Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Slipi/Palmerah/Tanah Abang Toll to access the Jalan Tentara Pelajar
- Off-ramp Benhil/Senayan/Kebayoran toll to access Jalan Gerbang Pemuda
- Off-ramp Kuningan/Mampang/Menteng toll to the Kuningan intersection
- Jalan Taman Patra to Kuningan 2 Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Tebet/Manggarai/Pasar Minggu toll to the Pancoran intersection
- Pancoran Intersection to the Tebet Toll Gate
- Jalan Tebet Barat Dalam Raya to the Tebet 2 Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Tebet/Manggarai/Pasar Minggu toll to Jalan Pancoran Timur II
- Off-ramp Cawang/Halim/Kampung Melayu toll road to the intersection of Jalan Otto Iskandardinata-Jalan Dewi Sartika
- The intersection of Jalan Dewi Sartika-Otto Iskandardinata until the Cawang Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Halim/Kalimalang Toll Road to the Jalan Saluran Inspeksi Kalimalang
- Jalan Cipinang Cempedak IV to the Kebon Nanas Toll Gate
- Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya to the Pedati Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Pisangan/Jatinegara toll road to Jalan Bekasi Barat
- Off-ramp Jatinegara/Klender/Buaran toll road to Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya
- West Bekasi Road to Jatinegara Toll Gate
- Intersection of Jalan Rawamangun Muka Raya-Jalan Utan Kayu Raya to the Rawamangun Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Rawamangun/Salemba/Pulogadung toll road to the intersection of Jalan Utan Kayu Raya-Jalan Rawamangun Muka Raya
- Off-ramp Rawamangun/Salemba/Pulogadung toll road to the intersection of Jalan H Ten Raya-Jalan Rawasari Selatan
- The intersection of Jalan Rawasari Selatan-Jalan H Ten Raya to the Pulomas Toll Gate
- Off-ramp Cempaka Putih/Senen/Pulogadung Toll Road to the intersection of Jalan Letjend Suprapto-Perintis Kemerdekaan Street
- Pulomas Road Intersection to the Cempaka Putih Toll Gate