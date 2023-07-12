Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Odd-Even Rule Is Implemented in These 28 Toll Road Access

by Indonesia Expat
odd-even rule in jakarta
Odd-Even Rule Is Implemented in These 28 Toll Road Access. Image Source: twitter.com/@TMCPoldaMetro

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has re-implemented the odd-even rule for five working days, starting from Monday, 10th July 2023 to Friday, 14th July 2023.

This odd-even rule will be applied in two sessions, namely 6am-10am and 4pm-9pm.

In addition to being applicable to 25 roads in the capital city, this rule will also be enforced on 28 access roads leading to or around the toll gates in the city.

The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Traffic Directorate also utilises static and mobile ETLE to record every vehicle user crossing the odd-even route.

Vehicle owners are expected to adhere to the rules in response to this regulation. If violated, drivers will be issued a ticket and may face a maximum fine of Rp500,000.

The following are 28 inner-city toll gate access roads that apply the odd-even rule in Jakarta today:

  1. Jalan Anggrek Neli Murni to access the Jakarta-Tangerang Toll Road
  2. Off-ramp Slipi/Palmerah/Tanah Abang toll to Jalan Brigjen Katamso
  3. Jalan Brigjen Katamso to Toll Gate Slipi 2
  4. Off-ramp Tomang/Grogol Highway to Jalan Kemanggisan Utama
  5. The intersection of Jalan Palmerah Utara-Jalan KS Tubun to the Slipi 1 Toll Gate
  6. Jalan Pejompongan Raya to the Pejompongan Toll Gate
  7. Off-ramp Slipi/Palmerah/Tanah Abang Toll to access the Jalan Tentara Pelajar
  8. Off-ramp Benhil/Senayan/Kebayoran toll to access Jalan Gerbang Pemuda
  9. Off-ramp Kuningan/Mampang/Menteng toll to the Kuningan intersection
  10. Jalan Taman Patra to Kuningan 2 Toll Gate
  11. Off-ramp Tebet/Manggarai/Pasar Minggu toll to the Pancoran intersection
  12. Pancoran Intersection to the Tebet Toll Gate
  13. Jalan Tebet Barat Dalam Raya to the Tebet 2 Toll Gate
  14. Off-ramp Tebet/Manggarai/Pasar Minggu toll to Jalan Pancoran Timur II
  15. Off-ramp Cawang/Halim/Kampung Melayu toll road to the intersection of Jalan Otto Iskandardinata-Jalan Dewi Sartika
  16. The intersection of Jalan Dewi Sartika-Otto Iskandardinata until the Cawang Toll Gate
  17. Off-ramp Halim/Kalimalang Toll Road to the Jalan Saluran Inspeksi Kalimalang
  18. Jalan Cipinang Cempedak IV to the Kebon Nanas Toll Gate
  19. Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya to the Pedati Toll Gate
  20. Off-ramp Pisangan/Jatinegara toll road to Jalan Bekasi Barat
  21. Off-ramp Jatinegara/Klender/Buaran toll road to Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya
  22. West Bekasi Road to Jatinegara Toll Gate
  23. Intersection of Jalan Rawamangun Muka Raya-Jalan Utan Kayu Raya to the Rawamangun Toll Gate
  24. Off-ramp Rawamangun/Salemba/Pulogadung toll road to the intersection of Jalan Utan Kayu Raya-Jalan Rawamangun Muka Raya
  25. Off-ramp Rawamangun/Salemba/Pulogadung toll road to the intersection of Jalan H Ten Raya-Jalan Rawasari Selatan
  26. The intersection of Jalan Rawasari Selatan-Jalan H Ten Raya to the Pulomas Toll Gate
  27. Off-ramp Cempaka Putih/Senen/Pulogadung Toll Road to the intersection of Jalan Letjend Suprapto-Perintis Kemerdekaan Street
  28. Pulomas Road Intersection to the Cempaka Putih Toll Gate

