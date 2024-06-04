Controversial Cliff-Cutting in Bali Sparks Outrage

Authorities halt hotel construction amidst environmental and permit concerns.

As a world-class tourist destination, tourism practices in Bali are increasingly being criticised by certain parties due to their recklessness. The most recent hot topic is the report of the construction of a hotel by cutting into a cliff. This method of property development, since it went viral, has been criticised by netizens.

In photos circulating on the internet, it can be seen that a cliff has been partially dredged until it finally attracts attention and is stopped. The Badung Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) has temporarily halted the limestone cliff dredging project in Pecatu Village, South Kuta District, Badung. The cliff-cutting activity is reportedly intended as the location for a planned hotel.

“We are temporarily stopping it while [the proprietor of the project] will be summoned to clarify the permits,” said Head of Badung Satpol PP, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, on the 18th of May.

According to Suryanegara, after Satpol PP’s in-person inspection, the dredging of the limestone cliffs has been known for several weeks.

“From the statement [that Satpol PP has received], this project is meant to be a hotel. The land area spans 11,100 square metres,” continued Suryanegara.

Furthermore, Suryanegara divulged that the hotel project’s implementer had shown several documents to Satpol PP officers. These include building approval permit documents (PBG) as well as Environmental Management Efforts and Environmental Monitoring Efforts (UKL-UPL) documents. However, he believed that the project developer was negligent, resulting in the dredged cliff material scattered on the shoreline.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, confirmed that the construction of the hotel has been temporarily stopped. Apart from that, stakeholders are re-checking the permits issued regarding the suitability of the said development.

“[The construction of] this hotel has been stopped to confirm the permits — also, whether they comply with the permits which are currently being developed,” he told the press at an online meeting on the 20th of May.

The member of the House of Representatives from Bali, I Nyoman Parta, also questioned the dredging of limestone cliffs in Pecatu Village. Parta suggested that the Bali Provincial Government and the Badung Regency Government immediately sit down together to synchronise the permits for the project.

“This is so that the decisions do not differ from each other. Private beaches should not cost the natural landscape,” said Parta to the press on Tuesday, the 4th of June.

Based on Regional Regulation Number 2 of 2023 concerning Spatial Plans of Bali Province, development carried out on cliff borders and beaches must not change the natural landscape. Parta reminded investors who control plots of land, including cliffs, not to do whatever they wish for in building a property.

Meanwhile, the Bali Province One Stop Integrated Licensing Services and Investment Service (PMPTSP) is currently investigating licencing for cliff dredging in Pecatu. This also includes paying attention to business licencing through Online Single Submission (OSS).

“The basic requirements for business licencing include confirmation of the suitability of space utilisation activities, environmental approval, and building approval,” underscored the Head of the Bali Province PMPTSP Service, I Wayan Sumarajaya.