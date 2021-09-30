A Sweet October at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has wrapped up special culinary and room offers this sweet October!

Wonderful Weekend Break

Make a wonderful weekend escape with your loved ones in Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta and take advantage of the attractive rates and benefits. Explore the city’s attractions or immerse yourself in the comfort and luxury of the hotel’s spacious rooms.

The offer includes an overnight stay in one of the luxurious rooms or suites and a complimentary upgrade to the next room category up to Executive Grand Deluxe room for a minimum stay of two nights (subject to availability) and breakfast for two.

The price starts from Rp2 million* before tax and service. Rate is valid for the stay period during the weekend (Friday to Sunday) as this promo is valid until 29th December 2021. Unlock more benefits by booking directly on the website.

Signatures buffet is back!

The Signatures buffet is back to bring the ultimate lavish nusantara and international buffet every day for lunch and dinner.

Indulge in an unforgettable nusantara dining experience with an array of the finest local favourites available on Monday to Friday at Rp390,000++ per person, or have a scrumptious international buffet spread ranging from fresh seafood as well as Japanese, Italian, Asian and Western delicacies available every Saturday and Sunday at Rp598,000++ per person. Do not miss the mouth-watering sweets and desserts corner complete with a full range of bread and pastries, as well as six flavours of ice cream and sorbet offered to complete your culinary journey.

Under the new normal, the seating capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 142, including two private dining rooms and outdoor seats.

Contact 021 2358 3898 or WhatsApp 0877 7503 7507 to make your reservation.

The Bavarian Fest at Paulaner Jakarta

This October, head down to Paulaner Bräuhaus and unwind with the special-edition home-brewed GoldenFest Beer starting from Rp87,000++. Quench your thirst with a limited stock of GoldenFest Beer made from a special recipe that has come directly from Munich, along with a special food stall. Sing along as live music performances make a comeback on Fridays and Saturdays.

Secure your table now by calling 021 2358 3985 or 0877 7503 7505.

The Sweet Treats at Kempi Deli

Delight your day with the newest sweet treats, Kempi Deli’s Croffle and Churros. Enjoy every bite of crispy, buttery croffle or scrumptious churros, complete with various dipping sauces such as salted caramel, Valrhona chocolate, dulce de leche, and many more.

Prices start from Rp85,000 nett. Contact 021 2358 3985 or WhatsApp 0878 8000 0208 to reserve.

OKU Bento of the Month

Let your senses twirl in a vibrant mixture of delicate dishes of OKU Bento of the Month, priced at Rp600,000++. Start the dining experience with a selection of tasty appetizers. Make your way to the finest mains ranging from Wagyu Hamburg, Truffle Gyu Don, Tempura Udon, Tasmanian Salmon to Bara Chirasi Don. Then end with OKU’s dessert of the day.

Call 021 2358 3800 for more information.

Romantic Dinner at Sky Pool Bar

Take your loved one to a romantic dinner under the stars at the Sky Pool Bar for Rp1,950,000++ for two. Delight in the finest international or Indonesian set menu, including appetizers, exquisite choices of the main course, a delightful soup, a sweet dessert as well as two glasses of wine to complete your romantic night.