Inaria Spa at InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah Announces Swiss-Precision Facial and Body Rejuvenation for HER and HIM

Discover Inaria Spa’s new rejuvenating rituals in partnership with NIANCE Switzerland.

Inaria Spa, the urban retreat on Level 5 of InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah, has partnered with Swiss luxury skincare house NIANCE Switzerland to introduce two new rejuvenating rituals designed for both women and men.

Caring for the Skin in a Fast-Paced City

Daily exposure to pollution, packed schedules and high stress levels can accelerate visible signs of skin ageing.

“With Jakarta’s demanding rhythm, we want our guests to pause, listen to their bodies and restore balance,” said Ms Romy Herlambang, Director of Marketing & Communications. “These treatments offer a much-needed moment of calm while delivering measurable benefits for the skin.”

Two Targeted Therapies

Swiss Precision, Ageless Skin (Facial – for HER and HIM)

This 75-minute, complete anti-ageing facial begins with a NIANCE cleanser and toner, followed by a deeply hydrating mask. While the mask works its magic, therapists ease tension in the shoulders and hands with a soothing massage. The ritual concludes with Anti-Age Fluid, Premium Glacier Facial Serum, Eye Gel Activate and Sun Protection Fluid Complete, leaving the skin feeling relaxed, supple and luminous. Guests will appreciate the product formulas’ light, silky textures, which leave no sticky residue.

Sculpt and Rejuvenate (Body – for HIM)

A 90-minute body ritual that combines lymphatic massage techniques with NIANCE Premium Glacier Body Serum, Body Cream and Body Oil Nourishing. As Inaria Spa’s Manager, Ms Lifinda, notes, the treatment aids detoxification, firms the skin and promotes overall vitality. The body contour becomes noticeably more defined at the waistline, bloating is reduced, and the premium skincare products stimulate skin metabolism while providing firming and long-lasting hydration.

The Science Behind the Glow

NIANCE formulations are based on Swiss Glacier Complex™, a blend of Edelweiss extract and other alpine actives, vitamins and minerals, delivered through advanced biotechnology.

“Our products strengthen the skin barrier, enhance hydration and support visible rejuvenation. All formulas are scientifically proven and suitable for every skin type,” explained Dr Lars, NIANCE Switzerland’s representative in Indonesia. (www.niance.id)

Now Available at Inaria Spa

Celebrity Madame Andria Sisca and her friends were among the first to experience the new treatments at Inaria Spa, and were enthusiastic about the immediate body contouring effects and refreshed, revitalised skin.

Both treatments are now available at Inaria Spa, InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah, South Jakarta. For reservations, please call +62 21 395 07355 or email spa.ICJakarta@ihg.com.