PCR Tests No Longer Required to Fly in Java-Bali

The government has again changed the conditions for air travel in Java and Bali, stating that the PCR test is no longer a requirement to fly.

“For travel, there is a change, namely for the Java and Bali regions. Air travels no longer require using a PCR test but simply using an antigen test. It is the same as what has been applied to areas outside Java and Bali,” said Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy.

Recently, the government required a PCR test as a condition for flying despite passengers who have been vaccinated with a full dose. This new policy reaps the pros and cons in the community.

In addition to the matter of changing the conditions for boarding the plane, there are several other results from the weekly meeting. Muhadjir said that there was an increase in COVID-19 cases in 131 districts and cities.

There are also highlights regarding the preparations for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The end of the year holidays is anticipated by all relevant ministries and institutions by updating the necessary rules to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. These rules are regarding the movement of people, tourist sites, shops, places of worship and others,” he said.

The government also made a number of preparations related to Bali which will be the location of many international events.

“Bali is of particular concern because in March-May and throughout 2022, there will be large international-scale events that invite many leaders of friendly countries,” he said.