The Legendary Signatures All Day Buffet Returns

Signatures Restaurant brings you the ultimate lavish daily buffet for lunch and dinner. Conveniently located at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s lobby level, Signatures embraces an elegant embellishment and an open-kitchen concept.

Under the new normal, the seating capacity has been reduced to 142 maximum, including two private dining rooms and outdoor seats. But, like old times, Signatures offers a wide variety of cuisines from Indonesian to Asian and Western delights.

Be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest dishes from Nusantara delicacies from appetizer to dessert. A selection of supreme Western and Italian delights is also available along with healthy salad options.

Indulge in scrumptious culinary highlights starting from Japanese cuisine; a selection of sushi, miso soup, Oden and other Japanese favourites. A range of Asian and international cuisine is also available such as lamian, where guests can choose between warm chicken or duck broth along with more than eight condiments and four toppings, including beef bolognaise, chicken mushroom, duck mushroom, bok choy, and corn chips. Enjoy the endless dim sum and siomay station.

Or try the selection of beef and chicken satay, roasted duck, lamb chops, roast beef, and much more. And create your own signature salad at the salad corner. Don’t miss out on the mouth-watering sweets and desserts corner, complete with a full range of bread and pastries, as well as six flavours of ice creams and sorbets, offered to complete your culinary journey.

To complete your culinary journey, a variety of à la carte dishes can be found, from our legendary Bubur Ayam HI to Nasi Gandul and Selat Solo. Adjacent to the restaurant, the newly relaunched Signatures bar provides diners with various beverages, ranging from fresh juice to collections of mocktails and cocktails.

The buffet is rolling out a variety of safety measures: touchless technology, social distancing, one-use menus, and QR code downloadable menus. This is to provide a dining experience with fewer contact points. To maintain cleanliness and hygiene, diners will not serve themselves; instead, the chefs will be on standby at every buffet station to fill up your plate properly.

Signatures’ buffet is available every day for lunch and dinner.

Weekday: Rp350,000++ per person

Weekend: Rp448,000++ per person

Lunch: 12-2:30 pm

Dinner: 6-8:30pm

Don’t miss the special offer of 25 percent OFF for all payments. For reservations: [email protected] or +62 21 2358 3898