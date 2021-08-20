A Joyful August at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

This August, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has wrapped up wonderful offers, ranging from a memorable staycation to an amazing culinary journey that should not be missed.

Hotel Indonesia is also celebrating its 59th-anniversary this month with series of special programmes such as an Instagram photo competition with the grand prize of an iPhone 12 Pro Max, staycation vouchers, and luscious takeaway offers from OKU, Signatures, Paulaner and Kempi Deli to celebrate this special moment.

Family Play-cation

Indulge in the ultimate family staycation in the heart of the city and surprise your little ones with a range of fun activities in our lavish room, which includes breakfast, exclusive kids’ amenities, a bathrobe set for kids and fun in-room activities. Enjoy a special rate of Rp1,950,000++ per night until 31st August 2021.

Call 021 2358 3800 for more information.

#HI59th Anniversary Photo Competition

To celebrate Hotel Indonesia’s 59th anniversary, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has launched a photo competition and invites all social media photo enthusiasts to join this competition. Upload your most creative photo featuring Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta to your Instagram using hashtag #HI59Anniversary and win grand prizes of one iPhone 12 Pro Max and a staycation in the hotel’s Suite Room, staycations, and food and beverage vouchers. This competition is open to all Indonesians and runs from 1st to 31st August 2021. Note that the photos are not limited to staycation, architecture or dining moments but should showcase the hotel from a unique, fresh perspective. The winning photos will then be featured on Hotel Indonesia Kempinski’s social media.

The winner will get an iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB and a one-night weekend stay in a Grand Deluxe, while the first runner-up will get a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, the second runner-up will get a dining voucher valued at Rp1.5 million. Moreover, the third runner-up and fourth runner-up will get a weekend brunch at Signatures for two and a dining voucher valued at Rp500,000.

Hotel Indonesia’s Cake Replica

To mark Hotel Indonesia’s 59th anniversary, the Kempinski’s talented pastry chefs have created a 1.3-metre-wide cake replica of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. The hotel’s pastry team has been working passionately to create every detail of this cake. The 1.3-metre-wide cake will be displayed in the hotel’s lobby on 5-31 August 2021.

Merdeka Cake

Sweeten your day with this month’s special cake – a Merdeka cake specially crafted by the hotel’s talented pastry team. Try the patriotic-themed cakes from Kempi Deli such as strawberry mousse made from strawberry compote; opalys whipped ganache; strawberry mousse; olive oil sponge; and gianduja sablé. Another cake is the Coconut mousse, which is perfectly made from red berry compote, raspberry crémeux, génoise and almond crunchy. The Merdeka cake selection is available until 31st August 2021 priced at Rp500,000 nett.

Merdeka Besekan

Celebrate Independence Day at home alongside your loved ones with a delicious treat from Signatures. There is nothing more festive than our Merdeka Besekan, consisting of delectable nasi kuning, ayam bekakak, empal gepuk rempah, sate lilit and much more. This Merdeka Besekan is priced at Rp76,000 nett.

Place your order by contacting 021 2358 3898 or 0877 7503 7507.

Paulaner Super August

Nothing brings people together more than the special set of local mixed Bavarian food featuring three-dish selections; crispy pork knuckle served with lawar, red rice and sambal matah and beer rendang served with German spaetzle and balado potato chips. This unique edition from Paulaner is available until 31st August 2021.

Contact 021 2358 or WhatsApp at 0877 7503 7505 for more details.

Outdoor Dining at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is now opening up its outdoor area. Choose your favourite place to dine-in, from the majestic Ramayana Terrace to Sky Pool Bar.

Ramayana Terrace at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Enjoy the tranquil ambience of the tropical garden located right in the heart of the city, complete with Bavarian beer from Paulaner Jakarta or delicious food from Kempi Deli. During this PPKM, guests can enjoy a variety of food from Paulaner Bräuhaus like the pork knuckle or the famous Paulaner platter.

The Ramayana Terrace is open from 3-8pm. Following the government regulations, guests must show vaccination proof to enter the dining area. Call +6221 2358 3898 for more information.

Signatures’ Garden Terrace

Indulge in the open-air dining space amidst the greenery in the heart of the city. Signatures’ Garden Terrace is open every day from 11am-8pm, serving your favourite dishes from Signatures, such as nasi goreng kampung and a variant of steaks to the best-selling item nasi gandul. In Signatures’ Garden, guests can also enjoy OKU’s dishes such as the truffle gyudon, a variant of OKU Bento and many more.

Following the government regulations, guests must show vaccination proof to enter the dining area. Call +6221 2358 3898 to book your dining experience.

Sky Pool Dining

We are thrilled to announce the reopening of the hotel’s open-air Sky Pool Bar. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Sky Pool with lush greenery while enjoying a selection of mouth-watering food from Indonesia to international menus.

The Sky Pool is open every day from 11am-8pm following the strictest hygiene standards. Contact 021 2358 3800 for more information.

Mid-Autumn Mooncakes

Share the love and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s delectable baked mooncakes. The mooncakes come in four flavours – lotus egg yolk, red bean egg yolk, matcha and pandan – and are elegantly encased in a stunning box. These exquisite mooncakes will make an excellent treat to give to dear ones near and far for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Mooncake collection is available until the end of September 2021, priced at Rp800,000 nett for a box of four.

Enjoy 10 percent OFF for payment using a BCA credit card. Call +62 21 2358 3800 or WhatsApp +62 817 0050 079/075 for more details and pre-order.