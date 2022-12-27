End 2022 on a Spectacular Note at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta

Enjoying Jakarta’s feasts and parties during the festive season is a must, which you can do at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, an enclave of quiet amid Jakarta’s holiday bustle.

Fraser Residence Sudirman’s serviced apartments offer the best of both worlds: a coveted address in Jakarta’s Golden Triangle with holiday attractions right at the doorstep, all while having the comfort and privacy of your very own urban sanctuary. It is the perfect escape for families, couples, or people looking for a place to unwind and have an intimate festive dining gathering for the year-end holidays.

Incanto Restaurant’s Dazzling Dining

At Incanto Restaurant, helmed by Head Chef Endang Saptadji, an exquisite festive four-course dinner set menu is lined up for New Year’s Eve from 6pm onwards. Highlights include California Rolls, Holiday Salad, Pumpkin Soup, Seafood Chowder, Grilled Rib-eye, Honey Roast Chicken Drumsticks, Ratatouille, Broccoli Gratin, Crisp Mashed Potato, Spaghetti Prawn Aglio, Crème Brulee, Double Choco Cake, and a celebratory glass of Holiday Mocktails.

Exclusive Festive Stay

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta has 107 Gold Standard fully-furnished serviced apartments that offer tranquillity amidst the bustling city. The alluring festive stay deal is valid on the stay period of 31st December 2022. Enjoy rooms with private lift landing access, complimentary parking*, and a complimentary New Year’s Eve dinner.

Celebrate the extravagant festivities in Jakarta at the night then relax during the day, or engage in activities at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta’s public facilities, such as swimming at the Olympic-sized pool, hitting the gym, jogging, and playing basketball, tennis or squash with your friends, family, and loved ones. Reserve a stay at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta for unforgettable memories at this discrete sanctuary that’ll be a private and rejuvenating escape.

Please contact F&B Reservations at +62 858-4578-7797 or Room Reservations at +62 858-4578-7797 for bookings.