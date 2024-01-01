Tjakap Djiwa – Elevating Staycation Into a Wellness Experience with Aryaduta Hotels

The “Tjakap Djiwa” campaign seeks to elevate the staycation experience into a transformative journey emphasising physical well-being, as well as mental and spiritual health.

This initiative spans across all 10 Aryaduta hotel properties, including its leisure brands (Imperial Klub Golf, Taman Rekreasi Lippo Cikarang, and Puncak Resort International).

The name, “Tjakap Djiwa”, is derived from the Indonesian words “Cakap” meaning strong, excel, smart, and “Jiwa” meaning soul and mind, embodying the saying: “A healthy body resides in a healthy mind”. From January to April, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a harmonious blend of curated wellness activities, healthy culinary options, fitness programs, and rejuvenating spa treatments. This comprehensive approach aims to encapsulate the holistic essence of Indonesian living, offering a haven for guests seeking a balanced and wellness-oriented experience.

Arthur Situmeang, Group Director of Marketing and Communications at Aryaduta Hotels, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, “With ‘Tjakap Djiwa’, we aspire to redefine the hospitality experience, providing our guests with not just a place to stay but a sanctuary for holistic well-being. We believe that by focusing on the mind, body, and soul, we can contribute to creating a healthier and happier community.”

Aryaduta Bali provides an Ecospirit Corner from 12-26th January 2024. This unique corner will showcase small businesses offering natural products and eco-friendly solutions. Guests can explore a variety of sustainable products, supporting local businesses committed to environmental responsibility. Aryaduta Bali also invites couples to experience the Room Package, a harmonious blend of love and wellness. The package includes an organic cooking class, invigorating yoga sessions every Thursday and Sunday morning, and relaxing couples massages.

Aryaduta Bali aims to create a rejuvenating and memorable escape for couples seeking connection and relaxation. In March, the Epicurean Harmony event will feature culinary delights meet wellness. Guests can savour a fusion of delectable, healthy cuisines designed to promote overall well-being. This gastronomic experience is an opportunity to indulge in flavours that nourish both the body and the soul. As Tjakap Djiwa reaches its peak in April, Aryaduta Bali invites guests to ‘Revitalise & Rejoice’ with invigorating exercise activities and a free wellness seminar.

“The Tjakap Djiwa campaign has not just been a series of events; it’s been a journey of connecting with our guests on a deeper level. It’s about creating an environment where individuals and families can thrive, find inspiration, and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of Aryaduta Bali.

Reach out via WhatsApp at (+62) 811-3960-8623, Instagram @aryaduta.bali or email to [email protected] to make your reservations.