A Capital Move: The Langham, Jakarta Officially Opens

After years of anticipation, The Langham, Jakarta opened its doors on 9th September 2021 in Indonesia’s capital city as the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination.

The stylish and contemporary 65-storey hotel is strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD, near the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.

“The opening of this beautiful hotel in Jakarta is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to delivering the very best product, facilities and service in this international gateway city,”

said Brett Butcher, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group. “Partnering with Indonesia’s premier developer Agung Sedayu Group, we have been able to create something truly remarkable to welcome our guests to one of the very best hotels in the world. We are taking luxury to new heights and I couldn’t be prouder to include The Langham, Jakarta to our collection.”

Designed by the Singapore-based Smallwood Reynolds Stewart Stewart (SRSS), The Langham, Jakarta embodies classical design elements, effortlessly fusing glamour with urban sophistication.

Upon entering the lobby on the ground floor, all eyes will be drawn towards the magnificent chandelier depicting 3,000 fluttering crystal butterflies, some of which are suspended by intricate wirework. Titled “Haven” by Lasvit, the renowned designers of dazzling bespoke light installations from the Czech Republic, the chandelier takes its inspiration from the Indonesian rainforests where butterflies fly freely thereby creating an ethereal aesthetic in the remarkable space. The elaborate construct of Haven is evident in the beautiful champagne-coloured lattice that is reminiscent of a Monarch butterfly’s wings.

On the 62nd floor at the Sky Lobby, a second but no less dramatic 10-metre-high chandelier, also by Lasvit, commands the attention and admiration of the guests. All other senses will be mesmerised by the curated collection of art throughout the hotel showcasing the finest works from Indonesian artists, painters, and photographers which include John Martono, Hanafi, Jumaldi Alfi, Jay Subyakto, and Chaerul Umam.

The Langham features 223 guest rooms with majestic floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of the city, state of the art in-room entertainment complemented by smart technology, opulent marble bathrooms featuring rain showers and free-standing soaking bathtubs.

Poised to be highly sought after by luxury aficionados, the elegantly appointed 336-square meter Presidential Suite features a spacious living room and dining area ornamented with contemporary furnishings. The dominant use of the highest-quality materials and craftsmanship is evident from the intricate wall panels, sculptures, paintings and timeless artefacts that tastefully adorn each room. Other highlights of the impressive suite include an Italian marble bathroom with an oversized bathtub, twin vanities and a separate spa bath, bespoke amenities, and an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the city.

Fitness enthusiasts may make full use of the in-suite gym with a trainer on demand for private sessions; attending to the guests’ every whim with personalised yet discreet service is a dedicated 24-hour on-call butler service.

The Langham Club Lounge at the hotel’s 59th floor is designed as a sanctuary for guests who prefer a discerning level of comfort with panoramic and unobstructed views of Jakarta. The Club lounge will offer complimentary food and beverage presentations and will feature a writer’s corner, a reading library, and private arrival and departure facilities with dedicated butlers for personalised service.

The Langham, Jakarta features exceptional celebrity restaurant partnerships that include Tom’s by Tom Aikens, the culinary maestro who has guided his restaurants to accolades by the Michelin Guide. T’ang Court, inspired by its three-Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at The Langham, Hong Kong will make its debut in Southeast Asia and world-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto from New York City will satiate gourmands with Haute Japanese cuisine at Morimoto.

The Langham, London was the first hotel that served afternoon tea in 1865 and since then, guests continue to cherish this afternoon indulgence at all The Langham hotels around the world. In Jakarta, The Langham’s afternoon tea legacy continues at Alice where guests may bask in the beautiful environs at the grand dining emporium. And for those familiar with the Artesian at The Langham, London – recognized as the World’s Best Bar for several years – will be delighted to know that its latest outpost will be at the dazzling rooftop of The Langham, Jakarta.

For those seeking a respite and needing a recharge of the body and mind, Chuan Spa will provide treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) philosophies in a serene, meditative setting. The 670 square metresspa will offer private treatment rooms as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre and Jakarta’s highest indoor infinity pool with spectacular views of the city.

The Langham, Jakarta will be the new iconic venue for social events, weddings, high-level conferences and luxury product launches. Showcasing more than 2,100 square meters of flexible space, including a magnificent 688 square meter ballroom and a beautiful outdoor garden, there are an additional 11 meeting rooms that may be configured for events requiring different capacities.

To be one of the first guests to experience this remarkable hotel and its stellar services and facilities, The Langham, Jakarta is celebrating its opening with a special offer. Visit the website for more details and to make your booking.