19 Countries Welcome Back to Bali and Riau Islands

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that the government will allow foreign tourists from 19 countries to fly internationally to Bali and the Riau Islands.

“According to the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we have given permission to 19 countries to be able to travel to Bali and the Riau Islands,” Luhut said in a written statement in Jakarta.

The 19 countries are:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

New Zealand

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Liechtenstein

Italy

France

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Hungary

Norway

As noted by Luhut, “this list of 19 countries only applies specifically to direct flights to Bali and Riau Islands.”

Luhut revealed that these countries were chosen according to the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) because the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at level 1 or 2, with a low positivity rate.

He said all types of travellers from 19 countries can enter Bali and Riau Islands as long as they follow the requirements before and upon arrival, such as attaching proof of complete vaccination with a minimum of 14 days before departure which is made in English and have negative PCR results within three days of departure.

Luhut also said he hopes that the opening of tourism in Bali will run smoothly. The government will also conduct an evaluation from time to time.

Meanwhile, all other countries – including those outside the list of 19 countries -can still enter Indonesia through the international travel ports of Jakarta or Manado, provided that they follow the quarantine and testing provisions that have been set.

“This quarantine period is five days and it does not only apply in Bali or Riau Islands, but also at other entrances, whether by air, land, or sea and applies to all types of travellers,” said Luhut.

During the quarantine process in Bali and Riau Islands, foreign tourists entering Indonesia are not allowed to leave their room, private villa, or ship until the quarantine period ends and a PCR test will be carried out again on the fourth day of quarantine.

In addition, Luhut also explained that the quarantine will be paid by each individual for all incoming international flight passengers and none will be financed by the government.

“Therefore, before boarding to Bali or the Riau Islands, they must show proof of booking hotels, villas, or ships,” he said.

Prior to the arrival of international travellers to Bali and the Riau Islands, they must have health insurance with a minimum coverage value of Rp1 billion which includes financing for handling COVID-19.