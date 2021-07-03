Gaylord Lamy Appointed General Manager at The Langham, Jakarta

Veteran hotelier Gaylord Lamy has been named the new General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta. Set to open in September 2021, this marks the luxury brand’s debut in South East Asia.

A French national with extensive experience in food and beverage and operations, Lamy has previously worked in culturally diverse, cosmopolitan cities such as Hong Kong, Sydney, Paris, Boston and Chicago.

“I am truly delighted to lead this beautiful brand new hotel in such a dynamic capital city,” said Lamy.

“The Langham is poised to be the best luxury hotel in Jakarta and I look forward to introducing our brand’s legendary service culture and hospitality to both business and leisure travellers when we open.”

Lamy first joined Langham Hospitality Group in 2004 in Hong Kong and rose the ranks to Director of Food and Beverage at The Langham, Boston. He then led The Langham, Chicago – consistently named one of the best hotels in North America by Forbes, Conde Nast Traveler and Travel+Leisure – as director of operations.

Most recently, he was the General Manager of The Langham, Sydney where he was instrumental in positioning the hotel to be the leading luxury hotel in the city. Prior to Langham Hospitality Group, Lamy started his hospitality career in Paris with historic hotels such as Le Meridien Etoile and Hotel Meurice.

Lamy holds a degree in food and wine service from Versailles-based Lycee Tecomah and also in bartending from Lycee Auguste Escoffier in Cergy-Pontoise. An avid runner, yoga and tennis enthusiast, he is fluent in English, French and Spanish.

