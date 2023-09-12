Crafting Your Brand in a Wellness Way with Dr. Tyler Bigenho at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Explore the fusion of personal branding and wellness with the expert who has treated global celebrities and public figures.

In celebration of World Wellness Weekend, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali proudly presents an exclusive event in collaboration with renowned Chiropractor, Dr. Tyler Bigenho.

The event, titled “Crafting Your Brand in a Wellness Way” is scheduled for 17th September 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM, taking place in the Ballroom Chakra Prana at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

There’ll be a Mini Talkshow with Dr. Tyler Bigenho as he shares insights into the powerful connection between personal branding and wellness, Get hands-on experience and engage in a Q&A session with Dr. Tyler to explore wellness practices that enhance personal branding.

This event is proudly supported by Boemi Botanicals, a Bali-based start-up dedicated to offering natural skin-food products for those interested in healthy and nature-based personal care.

Limited seats are available, so early registration is recommended. The tickets are available for Rp150,000 nett per person, inclusive of snacks and drinks. To secure your spot and purchase tickets, please click here.

Visit www.westinubud.com and for more information, please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected]. Also, follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook.