Masks, Screening, Vaccines and More to Be Reinforced in Jakarta and Bali Entrances

Soekarno-Hatta and I Gusti Ngurah Rai airports plan to reinforce COVID-19 health protocols to curb the transmission of the virus amid rising cases in ASEAN countries, including Singapore and Malaysia.

“In the airport environment, it will be recommended to wear masks and maintain hygiene. All airlines are also advised to implement health protocols,” said Naning Nugrahini, Head of the Port Health Office of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, on Monday, 11th December 2023.

Visits are expected to be high ahead of the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 holidays. The agency remains alert and has prepared health facilities, such as posts and clinics, in case symptoms are found due to contracting the virus.

“What we are doing is to tighten supervision of travellers, both domestic and foreign, who enter the airport,” said Nugrahini.

His team has coordinated with a team of doctors to anticipate the transmission of COVID-19 by carrying out tracking and health tests on passengers. The Tangerang Soekarno-Hatta Airport COVID-19 Control Task Force Team will analyse passengers, both arriving and departing, regarding the implementation of health protocols.

Meanwhile, Bali’s Port Health Office has begun to tighten supervision at three entrances to the island: Benoa Harbor, Celuk Bawang, and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

“So, we haven’t implemented the health protocol yet. But if someone is sick, not feeling well, or, for example, has the flu, we recommend just wearing a mask,” said Anak Agung Ngurah Kusumajaya, Head of Denpasar Class I KKP, on Monday, 11th December 2023.

Monitoring efforts include preparing 300 free doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Kusumajaya also appealed to the public, especially immigration officers at airports and ports, to protect themselves with complete vaccines plus boosters.

One tool each has been prepared at the two ports, while four body temperature scanners are at the airport, with three installed in the international arrivals terminal. Even if a tourist or foreigner tests positive for COVID-19, the treatment will be in the form of quarantine at a health facility or referral hospital in Bali.

According to Kusumajaya, so far no cases of COVID-19 transmission from ASEAN countries have been found in Bali.