Unlocking the Potential of Reading Books

“Is it true that reading books can change your life, including your way of thinking, personality, and attitude?”

This question sometimes appears in my mind. Never have I thought that reading books could have such a powerful impact on society’s development. Many people say that “a book is a window to the world”. They believe that it will open your view towards the world that you have never known before. Is it 100 percent true?

Technically, it is true. Books are one of the main sources of information. Not all people have access to travel around the world, looking for information. Therefore, one of the best options they have to gain information is through any books they read.

First of all, let me try to elaborate on the benefits of reading books. There are so many positives to reading books in terms of intelligence, health, and personality.

Intelligence

Drill your brain: Reading books is a great way to exercise your brain and mind. Reading can help the brain maintain its ability to perform its functions flawlessly.

Enhance your writing skills: A well-written book can be an inspiration for you in composing beautiful and interesting words.

Help you concentrate better: People who read books tend to have good concentration since they are trained to focus more on the books.

Health

Prevent Alzheimer’s: The more you read, the more vocabulary you collect in your mind. It means that reading books can help you to train your brain to memorise a lot of words.

Reduce your stress levels: You might get tired of your routine activities, such as working, studying at school, or even having problems with your colleagues. A book can lure the brain to forget the burden for a moment so that your stress can be reduced.

Fix your sleep-wake pattern: If we are used to reading books before going to bed, sooner or later our brain will get used to it as it acts as an alarm for the body, signalling that it is time for bed. This will help you get a good night’s sleep and wake up fresh in the morning.

Personality

Improve your confidence: When you are used to reading books, you will get a lot of information and knowledge. This helps increase your confidence when talking to someone else because you are able to talk about many topics.

Intensify your discipline: Adding reading books to your daily schedule may help you intensify your discipline since you are obliged to stick to the schedule.

Make you a peaceful person: It is very likely that the body relaxes while reading a book. Studies show that reading can lower blood pressure and calm the heart.

For that matter, there are many other benefits of reading books. However, there are also some people that do not achieve those benefits although they do the same thing. Have you ever wondered why?

Well, I have to say this, “only reading books is not enough”. You need to do more. The one that can change your life is you. It has to start with yourself. Reading books only helps introduce you to a new point of view and improve your way of thinking. But still, you have to act. The one thing that is more important than reading books is applying what you have read to your real life. That is the first step of changing your life.

You might read thousands, millions of books about self-development, but if you do not act on what the book says, then you will never change. You will only get stagnant at your current level. All you get from the books is the material, without any practical experiences and development. I do not mean to say that reading books is useless, I am saying that without applying the information you got from a book, you will never get the real experience that may help you develop your life, personality, and attitude.

Indeed, the more you read books, the more information you receive. Afterwards, it is up to you what you are going to do with the information – to save it in your mind, to let it pass, or to start an action.